Daily roundup: Singapore launches anti-vaping microsite to educate and deter use — and other top stories today

1. 'A public health threat': Singapore launches anti-vaping microsite to educate and deter use

A Gov.sg microsite has been launched to educate and deter the public from vaping.

The page, titled Stop Vaping, went live the day after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore will crack down on vaping and treat it "as a drug issue" during his National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Aug 17... » READ MORE

2. Alert from courier firm helps HSA uncover drugs, e-vaporisers with etomidate in raids

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) enforcement officers raided two residences on July 22, uncovering drugs and e-vaporisers with etomidate.

The raids followed an alert from a courier company after its staff discovered that the parcel he was transporting contained e-vaporiser pods... » READ MORE

3. Free breakfast for P6 pupils at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress outlets in September

SINGAPORE - More than 12,000 Primary 6 pupils will be able to redeem free breakfast bundles at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience store outlets islandwide on Sept 3 and 4.

In a statement on Aug 21, FairPrice Group said its Cheers Breakfast Club initiative, which is running for the second year, aims to support pupils as they prepare for their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE)... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian air force fighter jet crashes during takeoff in Kuantan

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has confirmed that one of its F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets was involved in an accident on Thursday night (Aug 21).

"We would like to inform you of an accident involving an F/A-18D Hornet at 9.05pm on Aug 21 at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan," said RMAF in a statement... » READ MORE

