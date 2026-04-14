Daily roundup: Singapore Q1 GDP up 4.6% year-on-year, preliminary data shows, below expectations — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore Q1 GDP up 4.6% year-on-year, preliminary data shows, below expectations

Singapore's economy grew by 4.6 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday (April 14).

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual growth of 5.9 per cent in the January-March period.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis... » READ MORE

2. Smoke seen from train undercarriage at Sembawang MRT station, commuters evacuated

Commuters were evacuated from a train at Sembawang MRT station on Monday (April 13) evening, after smoke was seen coming out of its undercarriage.

Videos of the incident shared on social media show several commuters at the platform. The train has its doors open as smoke from the undercarriage... » READ MORE

3. Closing in April: Koggii, Shake Coffee, Alchemy Bistro

Several F&B venues in Singapore have announced that they will be closing by the end of April.

Popular Korean buffet spot Koggii will be shuttering on April 26, while coffee specialist Shake Coffee will be leaving Prinsep Street on April 30.

Alchemy Bistro, which is known for its craft beers, will be closing... » READ MORE

4. Park Shin-hye expecting 2nd child

Park Shin-hye is expecting her second child with her actor husband Choi Tae-joon.

South Korean media reported today (April 14) that the 36-year-old actress' agency Salt Entertainment confirmed the good news... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com