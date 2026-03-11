Daily roundup: Singapore restaurant Anto ranks 15th in Asia-Pacific — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 50 Top Pizza: Singapore restaurant Anto ranks 15th in Asia-Pacific

On the hunt for great pizza in Singapore?

You may want to check out local pizzeria Anto, which is ranked 15th in the Asia-Pacific region at the 50 Top Pizza awards announced on Monday (March 9)... » READ MORE

2. Chinese woman, 38, charged for offering $100 bribe to ICA officer at Changi Airport

A woman from China tried to offer a bribe to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer in December last year, a court heard.

On Tuesday (March 10), Kong Zhenni, 38, was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act... » READ MORE

3. Malaysia student dies after neck slashed by long-handled sickle carried on passing motorcycle

A 18-year-old college student in Perak died after his neck was slashed by a long-handled sickle carried by a man riding another motorcycle.

The victim, Adham Faisal, 18, a student at a vocational college, died at the scene on Monday (March 9) due to severe neck injuries, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST)... » READ MORE

4. Woman in Thailand strangled to death while resisting rape; suspect pretended to be police witness

A woman in Thailand was reportedly killed while trying to resist a rape attempt by her cousin's boyfriend.

The victim, identified by Thai media as 22-year-old Praew, was found in a state of undress at a house in Chang Mai on Saturday (March 7)... » READ MORE

