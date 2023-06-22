Daily roundup: Singaporean restaurant chain Sushi Tei announces exit from Malaysia, but 3 outlets found still operating — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean restaurant chain Sushi Tei announces exit from Malaysia, but 3 outlets found still operating

It's hard to say goodbye to your favourite food joint – what more if it happens abruptly.

Malaysian fans of Sushi Tei were likely taken aback by recent news of the homegrown Japanese chain's closure in the country this month... » READ MORE

2. 'My arm was pretty tired': PM Lee posts candid 0.5 Selfie on National Selfie Day, wins hearts of netizens

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Lee Hsien Loong

Joining the latest Gen Z photo trend is Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Excited to post his first '0.5 Selfie', PM Lee wrote: "Happy National Selfie Day... » READ MORE

3. TVB actress Koni Lui accused of stading on parking space to chope it

TVB model-actress Koni Lui.

PHOTO: Facebook, Instagram/Koni Lui

It's not uncommon to see viral videos of people standing in parking lots to reserve a space, but what happens when it's a celebrity?... » READ MORE

4. Singaporeans caught filling container with Ron95 in JB petrol station confronted by angry delivery rider

PHOTO: TikTok/Ipk.tv.media

Most know that Malaysians don't like it when Singaporeans help themselves to the subsidised Ron95 petrol.

One delivery rider in Johor Bahru was no different and confronted two Singaporeans seen pumping the petrol into a container... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com