Daily roundup: Super Junior's Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo are 2020's first celeb couple - and other top stories today

1. ​First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo

2019 saw a bunch of crazy celebrity break-ups, but spreading love into the new decade is Kim Hee-chul from top Korean boyband Super Junior and Momo from popular girl group TWICE... » READ MORE

2. Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet

Photo: Weibo

With the affair out for all to see, the disgraced woman threw her hand bouquet at her husband as the enraged man yelled: "Did you think I didn't know about this?"» READ MORE

3. Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang​

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

Raymond Lam, once dubbed Hong Kong's most eligible bachelor, has finally tied the knot with lingerie model Carina Zhang, Sin Chew Daily reported... » READ MORE

4. Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids

Photo: The Straits Times

Filipino maid Arlyn Picar Nucos, who died in Sunday's (Dec 29) Lucky Plaza accident, was a friend and a mentor to Ms Fe Alumbro, her co-worker in the same household... » READ MORE