Daily roundup: Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Instagram/Tavia Yeung
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law

When you're a celebrity, your personal life never truly belongs to you. Suddenly, the media starts speculating on your relationships, your marital status, your health, your children, your family and somehow... » READ MORE

2. 'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?

PHOTO: Instagram/kookoo900, Instagram/aagbanjh

The divorce drama between Korean actors Ku Hye-Sun and Ahn Jae-Hyun has just gotten even messier... » READ MORE

3. City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee was released from jail on Thursday (Aug 22) after serving time for his role in misusing millions of dollars in church funds... » READ MORE

4. Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua

PHOTO: Stomp

Stomp contributor Wang and her friends were dining at Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup last Friday night (Aug 16) when they discovered many "U-shaped white stuff" in their mee sua... » READ MORE

SERVICES