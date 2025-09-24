Daily roundup: Tenant moves out after realising 3-room Jurong flat allegedly sublet to at least 14 people — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tenant moves out after realising 3-room Jurong flat allegedly sublet to at least 14 people

A woman stayed just 10 days in a rented flat before moving out, after discovering that there were at least 13 other people living in the three-room unit.

41-year-old Liu told Shin Min Daily News that her sister had rented a bed in an HDB flat at Block 501 Jurong West Street 51 in August, for a monthly rate of $450... » READ MORE

2. 10-year-old boy loses fingertip on swing in Bishan, taken to hospital

A young boy was taken to the hospital after severing his fingertip while on a swing in Bishan on Monday (Sept 22).

The incident reportedly occurred at around 5pm on a newly reconstructed pavilion swing near Bishan Park... » READ MORE

3. Labubu pop-ups at VivoCity from Sept 24 to Oct 19, featuring exclusive merch and life-sized installations

Labubu fans, you're in for another treat as Pop Mart will be collaborating with VivoCity from Sept 24 until Oct 19 to launch two pop-ups at the mall.

Inspired by the devilish character's The Monsters Wacky Mart series, the two pop-ups — the Labubu Mini Market and a retail booth — will be located at the Sky Park on level three and East Court on level one respectively, announced VivoCity and Pop Mart in a joint press release on Tuesday (Sept 23)... » READ MORE

4. Jack Neo's walking group Pa Pa Zao launches mobile app; users can redeem gifts by participating in events

Local director Jack Neo's walking group Pa Pa Zao has launched a new mobile application to better engage with their members.

The application, which was launched in August and is free to download on Google Play and Apple App Store, is a one-stop portal to all the group's upcoming heartland walks and events... » READ MORE

