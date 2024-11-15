Daily roundup: Thai pygmy hippo Moo Deng gets theme song — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bounce to the beat: Thai pygmy hippo Moo Deng gets theme song

She's caused traffic chaos at the zoo and "predicted" the winner of the recent US presidential race.

Now, internet sensation Moo Deng has taken the world by storm once more with her new, bouncy theme song... » READ MORE

2. 'I really got chubbier': Chen Zheyuan tours Singapore, feasts on local food

Chinese actor Chen Zheyuan was in Singapore recently for a holiday.

In a Weibo post today (Nov 14), the 28-year-old, who shot to fame with his performance in romance drama Hidden Love (2023), posted photos of his visits to a few iconic locations in Singapore... » READ MORE

3. 4 lucky punters split $13m Toto jackpot, 1 ticket bought at popular Hougang outlet

Four lucky punters walked away with over $3.2 million each after the latest Toto draw on Thursday (Nov 14) night.

After three consecutive draws with no Group 1 winners chosen, the prize money snowballed to a grand total just over $13 million... » READ MORE

4. Auntie who sold off Million Star Fried Banana is back at Changi Village, after original unit gets taken over by rival brand

There's a new twist to the story of popular fried fritters stall Million Star Fried Banana, which was recently sold to a buyer for a six-figure sum.

Patrons of Changi Village Hawker Centre might be puzzled to find that the usual space where the stall used to be at #01-49 has now been taken over by a rival business... » READ MORE

