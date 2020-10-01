Daily roundup: Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
He added that he wouldn't even consider guest appearances or supporting roles... » READ MORE
2. You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
From hotel room hacks to cheating my way to getting toned arms, I've been finding my way out of difficult everyday situations with these useful tips.... » READ MORE
3. Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Businessman Lam Kok Kuen immediately cancelled his cards but by then, about RM20,000 (S$6,600) had been withdrawn using one of his bank cards... » READ MORE
4. Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
He left the date with the feeling that the woman was working in cahoots with the matchmaking agency to score a free meal... » READ MORE