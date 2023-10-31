Daily roundup: Tired of JB? TikTok user shows what Singaporeans can do with 1 night and a passport — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tired of JB? TikTok user shows what Singaporeans can do with 1 night and a passport

It's understandable to get that feeling of wanderlust after another gruelling week at work.

But now that you've got some time over the weekend, you aren't exactly jumping at the idea of yet another trip across the Causeway to Johor Bahru... » READ MORE

2. That's rich: Food delivery rider from Thailand allegedly flies to Singapore to pick up chicken rice order

They say that the sky's the limit — and this food delivery rider reportedly went the extra mile just to fulfil a customer's unusual order.

To satisfy a craving for Hainanese chicken rice, a Thai customer had allegedly requested for a delivery rider to fly to Singapore to obtain the humble dish... » READ MORE

3. 'My stomach doesn't feel good': Woman eggs her South Korean husband on to try classic Singaporean breakfast

There is a multitude of ways one can enjoy eggs, from scrambled to over-easy.

A common breakfast option in Singapore is to have eggs half-boiled, and you'd find this at most coffee shops or hawker centres... » READ MORE

4. 'It's very jammed': Limousine driver charges tourists $100 for 3km ride from MBS to Chinatown hotel

Rushed for time, a group of tourists in Singapore decided to board a limousine taxi from the Sands Expo & Convention Centre to the Parkroyal Collection Pickering hotel located in Chinatown — a move that costed them $100.

Describing his experience as "a nerve-wracking encounter with a tricky taxi driver you won't believe", cryptocurrency investor Carl Runefelt uploaded on Oct 5 clips of their exchange with the driver in a YouTube video titled: 'Exposing a taxi driver in Singapore'... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com