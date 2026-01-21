Daily roundup: Tower Transit bus captain calmly takes on vegetation fire in Sengkang — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tower Transit bus captain calmly takes on vegetation fire in Sengkang

Bus captains have received plaudits in recent weeks for jumping into "hot situations" to put out fires, and it seems this trend is not stopping.

In a series of Instagram stories posted to his account, user milokopipeng shared videos showing a Tower Transit bus captain of service 858 putting out a vegetation fire in Sengkang... » READ MORE

2. Warong Nasi Pariaman, said to be Singapore's oldest nasi padang eatery, to close after 78 years

After 78 years of service, family-run Warong Nasi Pariaman will be closing.

The popular nasi padang eatery announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Jan 20)... » READ MORE

3. Jackson Wang reveals tumultuous school days: 'They said I had psychological problems'

Jackson Wang is known for his bubbly personality in front of the cameras, but there was a time when his teachers thought he was problematic.

The 31-year-old Hong Kong-born pop star shared his past with magazine GQ China in an article published on Jan 16... » READ MORE

4. HelloRide makes police report after video of boy allegedly damaging bicycle at Yishun goes viral

Bicycle sharing company HelloRide has made a police report following a viral video showing a boy allegedly damaging one of its bicycles in Yishun... » READ MORE

