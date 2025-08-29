Daily roundup: Traffic deaths and injuries climb in first half of 2025, with rise among elderly pedestrians — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Traffic deaths and injuries climb in first half of 2025, with rise among elderly pedestrians: Police

Injuries and deaths from traffic accidents in Singapore grew in the first half of 2025, increasing by 4.3 per cent from the same period in 2024.

In its mid-year report on the traffic situation in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Aug 29) that there were 4,860 hurt and 79 killed on the roads from January to June this year... » READ MORE

2. $12.5m Toto jackpot split between 3 winning tickets

Three winning tickets will be sharing the $12.5 million Toto prize money in Thursday’s (Aug 28) draw.

Two of the three tickets were System 7 tickets, each costing $7. The third winning ticket was an $84 System 9 ticket... » READ MORE

3. Singapore crowned most peaceful nation in Asia again and 6th in the world, according to 2025 Global Peace Index

Public safety and peace have generally not been major issues of concern for Singapore residents.

Results from the recent 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI) only go to confirm this, with Singapore ranked as the 6th safest country in the world and the most peaceful nation in Asia... » READ MORE

4. Psy apologises after police investigates him for alleged drug prescription violations

South Korean singer Psy issued an apology today (Aug 28) following a police investigation into allegations that he received prescriptions for psychotropic drugs in violation of medical regulations... » READ MORE

