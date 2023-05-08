Daily roundup: UFC Gym closes last outlet without notice, members left stranded — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. UFC Gym closes last outlet without notice, members left stranded
UFC Gym Singapore appears to be no more.
Members are at a loss as its outlet in CityLink Mall is now being turned into an Anytime Fitness gym... » READ MORE
2. Taking advantage? Angry diner accuses Margaret Drive hawker over 10-cent charge for chilli sauce
He merely wanted to buy dinner from a hawker stall but ended up getting into a heated dispute with the stallholder - over some packets of chilli sauce.
The angered diner, surnamed Wang, told Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE
3. Man asks ChatGPT for numbers, strikes Toto
ChatGPT or Cai Shen Ye (God of Fortune)?
One man in Singapore recently took the use of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to a whole new level... » READ MORE
4. Celeb couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan launch business selling crocheted items
Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan have woven more than just a love story for themselves.
In an Instagram post on Sunday (May 7), the Edwin announced that the celebrity couple are entering the fashion industry... » READ MORE