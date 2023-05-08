Daily roundup: UFC Gym closes last outlet without notice, members left stranded — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. UFC Gym closes last outlet without notice, members left stranded

UFC Gym Singapore appears to be no more.

Members are at a loss as its outlet in CityLink Mall is now being turned into an Anytime Fitness gym... » READ MORE

2. Taking advantage? Angry diner accuses Margaret Drive hawker over 10-cent charge for chilli sauce

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

He merely wanted to buy dinner from a hawker stall but ended up getting into a heated dispute with the stallholder - over some packets of chilli sauce.

The angered diner, surnamed Wang, told Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Man asks ChatGPT for numbers, strikes Toto

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/8_aron

ChatGPT or Cai Shen Ye (God of Fortune)?

One man in Singapore recently took the use of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to a whole new level... » READ MORE

4. Celeb couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan launch business selling crocheted items

PHOTOS: Instagram/Edwin Goh, Instagram/Rachel Wan

Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan have woven more than just a love story for themselves.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (May 7), the Edwin announced that the celebrity couple are entering the fashion industry... » READ MORE

