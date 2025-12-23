Daily roundup: Vehicle component comes loose on expressway, causing damage to cars including a Porsche — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Vehicle component comes loose on expressway, causing damage to cars including a Porsche

It was a long night for one Porsche owner after he unwittingly ran over a drive shaft that had fallen on an expressway.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday (Dec 20) along the Seletar Expressway towards... » READ MORE

2. 'Really heartwarming to see': Photo of Sheng Siong staff lunch gains netizens' attention

What began as a routine grocery run turned into a heartwarming encounter after a customer spotted a lunch spread prepared for Sheng Siong staff and shared it online, earning praise from netizens.

In a Reddit post shared on Sunday (Dec 22), the customer noted that the supermarket had arranged the lunch spread for its staff, describing the gesture as... » READ MORE

3. Tay Ying and Wu Sihan's new all-white and minimalist apartment comes entirely 'smart-home ready'

In the latest episode of Mediacorp's #JustSwipeLah, local celebrity couple Tay Ying and Wu Sihan gave a tour of their sleek, new crib.

With a minimalist theme, the apartment's main colour is white to... » READ MORE

4. Videos show elderly man using PMA on PIE, modified e-bike speeding along Woodlands Road

Two infractions related to active mobility devices were caught on separate dashcam footages on Sunday (Dec 21).

The first case involves an elderly man seen using his personal mobility aid (PMA) along... » READ MORE