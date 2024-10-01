Daily roundup: Victims lose over $162k to phishing scams involving social media ads in September- and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Victims lose over $162k to phishing scams involving social media ads in September

Victims of phishing scams disguised as advertisements on social media have collectively lost at least $162,000 since Sept 1.

In these cases, victims would come across advertisements or sponsored posts on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok promoting heavily discounted items such as personal accessories, electronics, food and cleaning supplies... » READ MORE

2. I can only sleep in living room, says man who moved into flat next to Bukit Merah 'neighbour from hell'

One man's joy of moving into a new home was dampened after he realised he is living next to a "neighbour from hell"

In less than six months, 55-year-old Lin has called the police four times, as he is unable to bear the loud music blaring into his Bukit Merah flat, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Jackson Wang in town on Oct 13 for comic book signing and party at Resorts World Sentosa

You might already know Jackson Wang will be in town next month. Here's how you can meet him up close.

The 30-year-old pop star will be meeting 150 lucky fans at Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A Aquarium on Oct 13 for an autograph session for the new comic book series Under The Castle... » READ MORE

4. Restaurant Naked Finn reaches out online for support amid 'turbulent period'

Come November 2024, seafood restaurant Naked Finn will have officially been in business for 12 years.

But it may not be the most joyful occasion based on the latest social media post by its owner, Tan Ken Loon... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com