Daily roundup: Wedding ring size does not matter to Rebecca Lim - and other top stories today

1. ​Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter

At a jewellery brand event last Saturday (Oct 20), she told Toggle that she wants a simple ceremony and even put the kibosh on a destination wedding or a beach wedding... » READ MORE

2. Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about

Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

If you've undergone a fitness transformation yourself though, you'll know that the unexpected changes resulting from an altered lifestyle are more than just skin-deep... » READ MORE

3. Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds

Photo: South China Morning Post

You would think the kung fu frauds who get royally embarrassed by Chinese MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong would learn their lesson... » READ MORE

4. No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

On the third day of her first holiday in Penang, Hong Konger Ginny So bought her first condominium here... » READ MORE