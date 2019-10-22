Daily roundup: Wedding ring size does not matter to Rebecca Lim - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
At a jewellery brand event last Saturday (Oct 20), she told Toggle that she wants a simple ceremony and even put the kibosh on a destination wedding or a beach wedding... » READ MORE
2. Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
If you've undergone a fitness transformation yourself though, you'll know that the unexpected changes resulting from an altered lifestyle are more than just skin-deep... » READ MORE
3. Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
You would think the kung fu frauds who get royally embarrassed by Chinese MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong would learn their lesson... » READ MORE
4. No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
On the third day of her first holiday in Penang, Hong Konger Ginny So bought her first condominium here... » READ MORE