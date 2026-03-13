Daily roundup: Woman caught using bare hands to swap packed strawberries at Bedok Mall FairPrice — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman caught using bare hands to swap packed strawberries at Bedok Mall FairPrice, raises hygiene concerns

A woman seen opening and swapping strawberries in packed boxes at a FairPrice outlet has raised concerns over food hygiene.

In a video shared on Facebook on Wednesday (March 11), a woman in a white tank top and yellow cap can be seen handling a prepacked box of strawberries... » READ MORE

2. Filipino cafe Mary Grace opens in Singapore with exclusive items on menu

Cafe Mary Grace, a longtime Filipino bakery-cafe chain known for serving comfort food, has opened its first international store in Singapore.

The 28-seater cafe located on Tras Street will open for business on March 13... » READ MORE

3. Uncle Yiannis' pickled cucumber product recalled over undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen: SFA

A batch of pickled cucumber product from Greece is being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected the presence of sulphur dioxide — an allergen — in them.

The food additive was not declared in the packaging label... » READ MORE

4. Jacky Heung apologises to host for sudden high kick at China awards ceremony

Hong Kong actor Jacky Heung has apologised to host Barkley for shocking him with a sudden high kick at an awards ceremony for microdramas held in Shanghai on March 10.

The 41-year-old performed his Cantonese song Zuo Xin Fang and spoke to the hosts Barkley and Chen Chen, before showing off a short kung fu sequence... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com