Daily roundup: Daughter dedicates birthday post to late Benz Hui — and other top stories today

1. Daughter dedicates birthday post to late Benz Hui: 'I'll just pretend you're at work'

One week after Benz Hui's death, his daughter Charmaine Hui has made a bittersweet birthday post in dedication today (Nov 4).

Taking to Instagram to share an old photograph of herself as a child posing cheekily with the beloved Hong Kong actor, the 28-year-old wrote... » READ MORE

2. Immersive worlds, 'snake belly' playground: Mandai's new nature-inspired playscape Curiosity Cove opens Nov 21

Mandai Wildlife Reserve is seeing yet another addition after the opening of its Mandai Rainforest Resort and Colugo Camp this year.

Curiosity Cove, a nature-inspired playscape is set to launch on Nov 21, announced Mandai Wildlife Group in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 5)... » READ MORE

3. 'The police will learn from this': Goh Pei Ming says 'serious breach' led to tragic Megan case, vows to reinforce training and procedures

In the Megan Khung case, the lapse occurred because two officers under pressure did not follow operating procedures, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 5)... » READ MORE

4. Man flees scene after crashing into multiple vehicles in Telok Blangah; police find vape in car

A man fled on foot after a car he was driving collided into four other vehicles, including a bus, in Telok Blangah yesterday (Nov 4) morning... » READ MORE