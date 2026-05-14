Gossip mill: Benz Hui's daughter emotional on birthday, Fan Bingbing visits Johor sultan, Enhypen's ex-member Heeseung to debut solo in June

Benz Hui's daughter emotional on birthday

Charmaine Hui recently celebrated her 29th birthday, the first since her father Benz Hui's death in October last year.

In a recent interview with TVB, Charmaine revealed she "broke down" and cried in the toilet alone on the morning of her birthday, May 7, as her father would usually wish her a happy birthday.

Benz, who was a veteran Hong Kong actor and Singapore PR, died from multiple organ failure on Oct 28.

Charmaine said she had no plans to celebrate her birthday this year, but her mother threw a party with her university classmates on the eve of her birthday. Actress Charmaine Sheh, who is close to the family, was also present.

"What would I do without them? I don't know how to repay them. Thank you for accompanying me," Charmaine Hui said to her loved ones.

She is currently signed with Hong Kong artist management company Chessman HK as a professional host.

Fan Bingbing visits Johor sultan

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing visited the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, on May 12.

The 44-year-old starred in the 2025 Malaysian film Mother Bhumi, which has won accolades on the international stage, including at the Golden Horse Awards and Tokyo International Film Festival.

At the latter, Bingbing won best leading actress for the movie.

In a Facebook post today (May 14), Sultan Ibrahim said Mother Bhumi has "brought international recognition and made Malaysia proud through its achievements on the world film stage".

Bingbing was appointed Melaka's tourism ambassador in 2024. Last year, she was also awarded honorary Datukship in the city.

Former Enhypen member Heeseung to make solo debut in June

Heeseung, formerly from Enhypen, will be making his solo debut with the stage name Evan in June.

The 24-year-old caused an uproar when he announced his sudden departure from the K-pop group in March.

Fans had organised online and in-person protests in South Korea, demanding for his return to the group.

On May 11, his agency Belift Lab announced he'll be releasing his first single in June, with further details set to be revealed at a later date.

According to their website, his stage name Evan "captures an alternate dimension of his identity" and "represents the essence of his musical artistry".

"Through this persona, he aims to share a sound shaped entirely by his own unique colour and emotional depth."

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com