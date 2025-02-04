J-Hope, Kiss of Life, The Click Five: Singapore concert calendar for 2025

2024 came and went with some amazing acts visiting Singapore, from American songstress Taylor Swift, classic rockers Deep Purple, Cantopop king Andy Lau and Mandopop's Jay Chou, to Blackpink's Lisa and K-pop group Stray Kids.

Here's how 2025's concert calendar is shaping up.

This article was first published on Dec 14, 2024, and updated on Feb 4, 2025.

February

K-pop pop group Infinite performs at The Star Theatre on Feb 7 for their 15th anniversary concert. Tickets start at $148 and are available on Ticketmaster.

The Script plays at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 8. Tickets start at $115 on Sistic.

Taiwanese rock band Mixer is bringing their CircUs Tour to Capitol Theatre on the same day. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

South Korean indie act Wave To Earth performs at The Star Theatre on Feb 11. Tickets are sold out.

Irish family band The Corrs play at The Star Theatre on Feb 13. Tickets start at $125 and are available on Sistic.

Spend your Valentine's Day with local singer Boon Hui Lu, who is performing at Esplanade Annex Studio on Feb 14. Tickets cost $68 on Sistic.

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam also performs at The Star Theatre on Feb 14. Tickets start at $90 on Sistic.

Chinese singer-songwriter Joker Xue brings his tour to the National Stadium on Feb 14 and 15. Tickets start at $107 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Composer-pianist Yiruma performs on Feb 15 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

On the same day, Music festival Cloud 9 - featuring K-pop soloist B.I., Canadian singer Elijah Woods, Mandopop singer Ivy Lee, Malaysian pop trio Dolla, local singer Shazza and more - will be held at Arena @ Expo Hall 7. Tickets go for $28 on Ticketmaster.

Singer-songwriter and producer Niki is coming to Singapore on Feb 18. She performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop girl group Apink returns to Singapore after almost nine years and will perform at Arena @ Expo Hall 7 on Feb 20 for their Pink New Year concert. Tickets from $128 are available on BookMyShow.

English indie rock band Glass Animals plays at the Capitol Theatre on Feb 22. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

Japanese pop duo Yoasobi performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 22 and 23. Tickets start at $108 on Ticketmaster.

Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros performs on Feb 25 and 26 at the Esplanade Theatre. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Super Junior's Yesung holds his first solo concert in Singapore on Feb 28 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

March

Mandopop singer G.E.M performs at the National Stadium on March 1 as part of her I Am Gloria world tour. Ticket prices start at $168. Presales begin on Jan 16 for UOB cardholders while public sales start a day later on Ticketmaster, Trip.com and Damai.cn.

Taiwanese indie band Sodagreen brings their 20th anniversary tour to Singapore on March 8 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets go from $168 on Ticketmaster.

American singer-songwriter Kehlani performs on March 13 at the Star Theatre. Tickets start at $108 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop boy band Boynextdoor performs at Arena @ Expo (Hall 7) on March 15. Ticketing details are to be announced.

American singer Jason Derulo will be performing here for the first time on March 20 at Singapore Expo Hall 7. Tickets start from $188 on Sistic.

Hong Kong diva Liza Wang performs at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on March 22 and 23. Tickets start at $28 on Sistic.

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter is bringing his Who I Am tour to The Theatre @ Mediacorp on March 25. Tickets start at $118 and are available on Sistic.

American singer-songwriter Keshi is performing on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Taiwanese singer A-Lin performs at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on March 28 and 29. Tickets start at $28 on Sistic.

Chinese singer Yisa Yu brings her Romance World Tour to The Star Theatre on March 29. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Taiwanese singer Sam Lee performs at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on March 31. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

April

American singer Gracie Abrams brings The Secret of Us Tour to The Star Theatre on April 3. Tickets are sold out.

Singapore songstress Stefanie Sun performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 5, 6, 12 and 13. Tickets are sold out.

Third time's the charm - K-pop girl group Kiss of Life will be back in Singapore to perform at Capitol Theatre on April 25 as part of their first world tour Kiss Road. Tickets, which go on sale on March 2 on tapyourtickets.com, start at $158.

Malaysian singer Liza Hanim performs at The Star Theatre on April 26. Tickets start at $78 on Sistic.

BTS' J-Hope will hold his first solo concerts in Singapore on April 26 and 27 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $198. The Weverse presale begins on Feb 19 on Ticketmaster, the Live Nation presale on Feb 20 on their website while general sales begin the following day on Ticketmaster.

May

Taeyeon from K-pop group Girls' Generation will return to Singapore for her The Tense world tour, performing on May 3 and 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Details to be announced later.

American pop-rock band The Click Five will be reuniting for a Southeast Asian tour this May. The band, which split in 2013, will perform at the Capitol Theatre on May 6. Due to scheduling conflicts, only Kyle Patrick, Joe Guese and Ethan Mentzer will be returning while Ben Romans and Joey Zehr will not be here. Ticket prices have not been released. Live Nation's pre-sale begins Feb 6 on their website while the general sale starts the following day on Ticketmaster.

Seems like May is for the rock enthusiasts, as another American rock band Boys Like Girls will be performing on May 7. Details have yet to be announced.

Norwegian pop duo M2M have reunited after 22 years and perform at The Star Theatre on May 12. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop girl group BabyMonster will be in Singapore for their first world tour Hello Monsters on May 17. Ticketing details to be announced.

Japanese vocalist Ado performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 21. Tickets are sold out.

Veteran vocal group Boyz II Men returns to Singapore on May 23 for a concert at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

July

Abba tribute act Bjorn Again performs at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre on July 4 and 5. Tickets start at $69 on Sistic.

January

Malaysian Mandopop singer Firdhaus will be performing at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom on Jan 3 and 4. Tickets start at $98 and are available on Sistic.

Known as the Father of Taiwanese hip-hop, MC HotDog will be visiting Singapore for a concert on Jan 4 at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $108 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato will be holding an intimate fireside fan event at Swee Lee Clarke Quay on Jan 8 at 7pm. Tickets are sold out.

Fifth-generation K-pop boy band Ampers&one holds a fan meeting at Gateway Theatre on Jan 10. Tickets start at $148 on Sistic.

South African DJ-producer Black Coffee will perform at 27 Pasir Panjang on Jan 11. Tickets are sold out.

Taiwanese band Mayday will be performing at the National Stadium on Jan 11 and 12. Tickets go from $168 on Ticketmaster.

Pianist Richard Clayderman plays at The Theatre @ Mediacorp on Jan 14. Tickets go from $68 on Sistic.

R&B group Boney M is in Singapore for their 50th anniversary tour! They perform at the Arena @ Expo (Hall 7) on Jan 15. Tickets start at $95 for children, $135 for seniors and $150 for standard and are available on Sistic.

K-pop soloist BOL4 is performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Jan 18. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Chinese singer-songwriter Leah Dou, Faye Wong's daughter, is also performing on Jan 18 at Marina Bay Sands Theatre. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

Taiwanese singer Huang Pin-yuan is performing the same night at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

Get Busy in Singapore with Jamaican dancehall singer Sean Paul on Jan 21 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

On the same night, J-pop idol group Phantom Siita performs at Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $78 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop band Seventeen is returning to Singapore for back-to-back concerts at the National Stadium on Jan 25 and 26. Tickets start at $168 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Singapore Mandarin pop-rock band Quis will showcase their new album We Are All Aliens on Jan 26, 5pm at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets are priced at $25 on Sistic.

That same evening, Taiwanese actress-cellist Nana Ouyang will perform at the Esplanade Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets start at $58 on Sistic.

February

American dream pop band Cigarettes After Sex is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 3. Tickets are sold out.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora holds a concert at The Star Theatre on the same night. Tickets start at $108 on Sistic.

