Charmaine Hui makes F&B return with cafe collab in Hong Kong

Charmaine Hui has returned to the food and beverage (F&B) scene, this time in Hong Kong, more than two years after shuttering her two cafe businesses in Singapore in 2024.

The 29-year-old host-content creator, whose father is the late Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui, announced in an Instagram post yesterday (July 12) that she has teamed up with cafe Tea Express Bar by Jrink.

She wrote: "Hong Kong friends! My bakes and I are finally back. Apart from desserts, we have seasonal drinks and cute merchandise for you too! Come visit us at K11 Art Mall L3 before our collab is over."

Some items from the collaboration include coffee walnut scone with hazelnut cream, pandan basque cheesecake, matcha pandan cheese latte, Japanese black tea with mango sorbet, as well as coffee with hazelnut milk foam and sea salt caramel crunch.

The merchandise, which include baseball caps and t-shirts, were designed by Charmaine's illustrator friend. All products from the collaboration are available while stocks last.

Charmaine also visited the stall on the afternoon of July 11 and served as branch manager for two hours, putting up window wraps, as well as preparing and serving their products to customers.

Friends, including Hong Kong actress-host Maria Luisa Leitao, also supported her at the cafe.

Charmaine had previously operated two F&B businesses Cafe Bakeholic and modern Hong Kong cafe Juju in Singapore.

She started her first Cafe Bakeholic branch in Springside Green in December 2020 and opened another branch at Wheelock Place in 2021. Juju begun operations at Wheelock Place in 2022.

The late Benz, who died aged 76 in October 2025 from multiple organ failure caused by kidney cancer, was seen waiting tables at the cafes frequently then.

After she married Singaporean banker Shane Sim in Hong Kong in December 2023, with a second wedding ceremony held in Singapore in January 2024, Benz revealed in March 2024 that Charmaine had sold her two cafes at Wheelock Place and moved to Hong Kong, where Sim was mostly based.

Cafe Bakeholic at Springside Green was also permanently closed on an unknown date.

[[nid:740078]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.