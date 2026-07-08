Yuri from Girls' Generation in Singapore, poses with SIA's new Garden City plushie

Girls' Generation member Kwon Yuri is in Singapore.

Yesterday (July 7), the 36-year-old South Korean idol flew with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and took to Instagram to share photos taken during her journey.

The SIA crew gifted her a small cake with a card that says "Dear Ms Kwon, happy anniversary," presumably an advance wish for her group's upcoming 19th anniversary on Aug 5.

In one photo, she appears to be watching the suspense K-drama Notes from the Last Row starring actor Choi Min-sik.

Yuri also posed with the new Garden City-inspired edition of SIA's beloved teddy bear mascot Beary.

She landed at Changi Airport yesterday afternoon and was greeted by fans who awaited her arrival, accepting letters and waving at everyone before leaving in a van.

Sones (fandom name) will be happy to know that another member, Hyoyeon, will be in Singapore on Oct 10 to perform as DJ Hyo at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Girls' Generation's last Singapore concert as a group, including with former member Jessica Jung, was in 2013.

Last month, member Tiffany confirmed the group — which also has Yoona, Taeyeon, Seohyun, Sooyoung and Sunny — is preparing for a comeback to commemorate their 20th anniversary next year, reportedly scheduled during summer.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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