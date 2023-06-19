Daily roundup: Is it for money, ex-DJ Tan Yan Wei questions after being detained in Dubai mall for taking selfies - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Is it for money, ex-DJ Tan Yan Wei questions after being detained in Dubai mall for taking selfies

With a camera in hand, social media influencer Tan Yan Wei was ready to document his time in Dubai.

But the Singaporean was allegedly detained by security for two hours after taking selfies outside a shopping mall... » READ MORE

2. This durian masterclass not only makes you an expert, but also offers free-flow Mao Shan Wang

PHOTO: Facebook/99 Old Trees Durian

Durian aka the King of Fruits — you either hate it or love it. There's no in between. But if you happen to be a fan of durians, take your passion to the next level with this durian 101 course... » READ MORE

3. 'No iPhone': BTS' Suga takes videos on Singapore fans' phones only if they own Samsungs

PHOTOS: Screengrab/TikTok/awyoonmin, Instagram/Suga

What's better than taking videos of your favourite idol at a concert? When they borrow your phone to record themselves.

Suga did just that over his three-day Agust D Tour D-Day in Singapore on June 16 to 18, but had one rule when it came to which phones he would accept... » READ MORE

4. Tammy Tay now streaming on Twitch after first turning to OnlyFans to pay off debts

PHOTO: Twitch/Screengrab/Ohsofickle

When influencer Tammy Tay – also known as Ohsofickle – created an OnlyFans account last year to pay off her debts, it generated plenty of buzz then... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com