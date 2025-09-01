Daily roundup: McDonald's launches new McCrispy Burger — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. McDonald's launches new McCrispy Burger — and 36,000 are free

If you love McDonald's Chicken McCrispy, you're going to love this new menu item. The fast food giant announced the launch of its new McCrispy Burger via a press release on Sept 1... » READ MORE

2. Prive Group abruptly shutters all restaurants

After the abrupt closures of popular restaurants like Euphoria and Fluff Bakery, The Prive Group is the next F&B establishment to bite the dust... » READ MORE

3. Duo charged for allegedly attacking man, 51, with chopper outside Geylang eatery

Two men aged 24 and 26 were taken to court on Saturday (Aug 30) after allegedly injuring another man with a chopper in Geylang... » READ MORE

4. 195 caught for vaping offences in entertainment outlets' raids; 6 found with Kpods

A total of 195 individuals were nabbed for e-vaporiser related offences during islandwide enforcement operations at public entertainment outlets, with six found in possession of etomidate-laced pods... » READ MORE

