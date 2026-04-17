Sinopec drops price of 95-octane petrol by 1 cent

After holding fuel prices unchanged for more than a week, Sinopec on Friday (April 17) became the second fuel company here to make adjustments to pump prices this week reducing its price for 95-octane petrol by one cent.

The China-headquartered oil and chemical company kept posted prices for all its other petrol offerings and diesel unchanged.

On April 15, Shell dropped prices across its petrol offerings by 3 cents each, after raising prices by 7 cents on April 13.

Meanwhile, other major fuel companies in Singapore have held prices, for now.

The last significant round of pump price adjustments involving all fuel companies here, were made on April 6 and April 7, as Parliament discussed measures to help businesses and households cushion the impact of war in the Middle East.

Following the latest round of adjustments, prices for the more popular 95-octane petrol range from $3.42 at SPC to $3.47 at Caltex.

Sinopec, Esso and Shell hold the mid-range at $3.46.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $4.68 Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.68 Shell Not available $3.46 $3.98 $4.20 $4.68 Sinopec* Not available $3.46* $3.97 $4.10 $4.68 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.62 Prices are correct as at 2pm on April 17. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on April 17.

Brent oil prices have continued to stay below the US$100 per barrel mark on Friday as US President Donald Trump said that a next meeting between Iran and US may resume over the weekend.

[[nid:733771]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.