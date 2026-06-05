New commander for Traffic Police from June 8

The Traffic police (TP) will get a new commander on Monday (June 8), with Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Serene Chiu taking over the wheel.

SAC Chiu, 51, who handed over command of Clementi Police Division to Assistant Commissioner of Police Allan Yue Kah Keong on June 4, will take over from SAC Daniel Tan.

SAC Tan was appointed chief executive of the Gambling Regulatory Authority on June 2.

The incoming TP commander joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in 1999. In her 27 years with the SPF, she has held several key appointments such as deputy director of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Homefront Security Division and director of the police's Public Affairs Department.

As commander of Clementi Police Division, SAC Chiu led the division to attain podium finishes in the Best Land Division competition since her appointment in August 2022.

Former TP chief SAC Daniel Tan became the department's commander in May 2023. During his tenure, SAC Tan drove major legislative changes that strengthened road safety, such as revisions to the demerit points system and expansion of speed limiter requirements for heavy vehicles.

"Under SAC Tan's leadership, Traffic Police advanced the use of technology in operations. This included the next-generation electric vehicle expressway patrol cars, with advanced technology features to improve the police's response to incidents, and the use of artificial intelligence-enabled analytics to improve the detection of traffic violations," SPF said.

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editor@asiaone.com