Daily roundup: Cat B COE price falls below Cat A price to close at $105,001 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. COE prices 2026: Cat B falls below Cat A price to close at $105,001

Following the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise of February 2026, Category B premiums have dropped once again. Bids for the category for larger cars decreased by another 5.3 per cent to close at $105,001, a price lower than Category A for the first time since July 2018.... » READ MORE

2. Man, 45, found dead in CNY bazaar tent outside Sheng Siong supermarket in Tampines

A 45-year-old man was found dead in Tampines on Feb 17, inside a Chinese New Year bazaar tent set up outside a Sheng Siong supermarket... » READ MORE

3. 21.1 deg C on Jurong Island: Temperature dips in Singapore as wet weather continues

Tropical weather seems to be taking a backseat at this time of the year as heavy rains batter parts of Singapore, causing temperatures to dip... » READ MORE

4. JJ Lin makes surprise cameo in Jackie Chan's CNY movie

JJ Lin and Jackie Chan have reunited again since collaborating on the song Skibidi in August 2025, this time in the latter's Chinese New Year film... » READ MORE

