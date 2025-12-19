Daily roundup: Driver allegedly loses control of car, crashes into Geylang shop — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Driver allegedly loses control of car, crashes into Geylang shop

A car crashed into a shophouse along Geylang Road on Thursday afternoon (Dec 18) after the driver allegedly lost control following a collision with another vehicle.

In a post shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a silver Honda can be seen lodged head-on into

2. 11 more drivers nabbed over illegal cross-border rides; 152 vehicles impounded since July

A total of 11 drivers were recently caught by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for illegally ferrying passengers across the Singapore-Malaysia border.

All have had their vehicles impounded, bringing the total number of vehicles

3. 'That's being human': Man captures wholesome moment of boy relaxing with migrant worker at HDB void deck

Back in October 2025, social media users stood in arms when a man posted a video complaining about migrant workers resting at a HDB void deck in the central region of Singapore.

"Who said you're allowed to sleep here?" the man is heard

4. 'His steady kindness stood out': SBS bus driver lauded for helping passenger pay fare

A bus captain has earned praise for his act of kindness towards a passenger who did not have cash to pay for her fare.

SBS Transit shared the incident which occurred