Daily roundup: Over 1 million HDB households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in July — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Over 1 million HDB households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in July

More than one million Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Changes (S&CC) rebates in July as part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme... » READ MORE

2. Heritage Hokkien restaurant Beng Hiang makes surprise comeback at unlikely venue

If you enjoy Hokkien cuisine, here's some good news.

Beng Hiang has reopened at Shangri-La Singapore on Friday (June 26), the heritage restaurant announced on social media... » READ MORE

3. Jet Li reveals wife Nina Li Chi set aside funds for his daughters from 1st marriage, enough to last for life

Just last week, Jet Li surprised netizens with a rare tribute to all four of his daughters from his two marriages, casting doubt on rumours that he favours his two younger daughters with his current wife... » READ MORE

4. Tanjong Pagar crash survivor Raybe Oh wins hearts at Boon Lay hawker centre with performance

Tanjong Pagar car crash survivor Raybe Oh is back in public again, performing at Boon Lay Place Food Village on Sunday (June 28) evening... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com