Daily roundup: Singaporean man charged with harbouring women for prostitution — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean man charged with harbouring women for prostitution

A 40-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Wednesday (March 18) after he was deported from Thailand for his alleged involvement in operating vice syndicates.

Philip Ong Zhihe, 40, faces allegations of harbouring 10 women between April and October 2024, despite having reason to believe they had entered Singapore for the purposes of prostitution... » READ MORE

2. Liu Yuning nearly swallows confetti at China concert, jokes: 'Use less, it's all my money!'

Liu Yuning is known for his witty personality and turning unexpected incidents on stage into humorous moments and this was shown again during his concert tour in China recently.

The 36-year-old Chinese singer-actor held his two-night concerts in Hangzhou on March 14 and 15, where he sang multiple hit songs, including the romantic ballad Xun Yi Ge Ni (Searching for You), which is the soundtrack for drama Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022)... » READ MORE

3. 'Past year hasn't been easy': Bearded Bella closing after 8 years

Bearded Bella is closing on Wednesday (March 18), after eight years of serving coffee and brunch fare.

The Melbourne-inspired cafe in Tanjong Pagar announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday... » READ MORE

4. Pedestrian, 66, dies after car hits her and mounts road verge in Bencoolen; driver arrested

A 66-year-old female pedestrian died from her injuries after an accident with a car along Bencoolen Street on Tuesday (March 17) evening.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 6.35pm, a Subaru Forester sports utility vehicle (SUV) was seen stopped on the road verge among the trees and shrubs... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com