Daily roundup: Wala Wala Cafe Bar announces U-turn on closure, grateful for community support — and other top stories today

1. Wala Wala Cafe Bar announces U-turn on closure, grateful for community support

Wala Wala Cafe Bar was set to wave goodbye to Holland Village in end-August, having ended its lease for the unit this year.

However, it turns out it will not be leaving the neighbourhood, which has long been a popular nightlife hotspot... » READ MORE

2. Viral Milo plushies make return to supermarkets, including new addition

Earlier in April, Milo Singapore caused crowds to flock to supermarkets with their viral limited-edition plushies.

And if you didn't manage to get your hands on the plushies then, you now have another chance as the Milo Singapore Breaktime Set plushies have made a comeback, the brand announced on Monday (Aug 25)... » READ MORE

3. 'She's my good friend': Shaun Chen responds to ex-wife Michelle Chia's marriage

Shaun Chen has responded to his ex-wife actress Michelle Chia's marriage.

The 46-year-old actor hosted a Facebook e-commerce livestream last Friday (Aug 22) with local influencer Tai Tai Chan, where the latter said she didn't know Shaun before, only that he had two marriages... » READ MORE

4. Man to be charged with dangerous driving after fatal hit-and-run involving tow truck driver in Kallang

A 33-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 27) for dangerous driving causing death following a hit-and-run accident involving a tow truck driver.

The accident, which took place at the junction of King George's Avenue and Lavender Street, occurred on Aug 20 at about 10.05pm... » READ MORE

