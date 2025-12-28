Barbie Hsu, Moses Lim, Zubeen Garg: Celebs who died in 2025

The international showbiz industry lost several stars in 2025; we remember some of them here.

Barbie Hsu

Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu died on Feb 2 aged 48 from pneumonia caused by complications from the flu, while on a family trip to Japan during the Chinese New Year period.

Barbie, who is survived by her two young children, was cremated in Japan and her ashes flown back home three days later. Since then, her husband, Korean artiste DJ Koo, has often been spotted sitting by her gravesite for long hours.

Her death cast attention on how the flu can become deadly. More than 2,000 people in Singapore made appointments to get the influenza vaccine on Feb 4, one day after her death was announced, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

In comparison, about 3,000 appointments were made online throughout January.

There was also a surge in demand for flu shots in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Moses Lim

Local comedian-host Moses Lim died on Feb 11 at the age of 75.

His death was announced in a post on his Facebook page: "Moses Lim, who brought endless laughter and joy to generations of Singaporeans, has taken his final bow, leaving behind a legacy that sparkles as brightly as his unforgettable smile."

He was survived by his wife Monica, two daughters and four granddaughters.

Moses was well-known for his performance as Tan Ah Teck in local English sitcom Under One Roof, which aired from 1995 to 2003. He was also known for playing a Peranakan auntie in Jack Neo's variety show Comedy Nite in the 1990s.

Besides his work on TV, he was also a food critic and the founder and manager of the Moses Lim Gourmet Club, which organised food tours.

Kim Sae-ron

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, 24, died by suicide in her home in Seoul on Feb 16.

Prior to her death, she was said to be trying to start afresh after a 2022 scandal in which she was caught driving under influence, crashing her car into a guardrail and a transformer. The accident cut off electricity to 57 stores in the area for nearly three hours.

A friend also told Korean media that she had worked part-time at a cafe under a new name but was fired after her photo was taken and circulated the internet.

"She needed to work part-time to make a living, but when that happened over and over again, she had a lot of worries," they added.

Sae-ron debuted as a child actress in 2009. The following year, she starred as Won Bin's daughter in The Man from Nowhere, which became 2010's top grossing film. Her notable roles include The Queen's Classroom (2013), A Girl at My Door (2014) and Hi! School: Love On (2014).

Gene Hackman

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who were 95 and 65 respectively, were found dead in separate rooms of their house in Santa Fe, New Mexico, US, on Feb 26.

Gene, who was in an advanced state of Alzheimer's, died of heart disease and other factors likely days after Arakawa, his primary caregiver, died of a rare virus spread by mice, according to autopsy results.

He is believed to have died on Feb 18, based on data retrieved from his pacemaker.

Gene had more than 80 screen credits to his name and won two Oscars — Best Actor for The French Connection (1971) and Best Supporting Actor for Unforgiven (1992).

Yu Menglong

Chinese actor Yu Menglong died on Sept 11, aged 37.

Rumours of his death started in the morning when a paparazzo posted on Weibo that he had fallen from height. His management team confirmed the news in the evening, adding that the police have ruled out any criminality.

There was nevertheless speculation that his death was suspicious and could have been due to his rejection of unwanted advances.

On Sept 21, Chinese police announced through a statement that three people were being investigated for spreading fake news regarding the incident.

Menglong started out in Chinese showbiz by participating in the talent reality show My Show! My Style! in 2007. In recent years, he appeared in many Chinese dramas such as The Legend of White Snake (2019), The Love Lasts Two Minds (2020), The Moon Brightens for You (2020), Love Game in Eastern Fantasy (2024) and Feud (2025).

Zubeen Garg

Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Sept 19 aged 52, one day before he was due to perform at a festival here.

He was reportedly swimming when he experienced breathing difficulties and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital where he later died.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X at the time to express his shock over Zubeen's death.

"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Investigations into Zubeen's death are ongoing but no foul play is suspected so far, said the Singapore Police Force earlier this month. The findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold an inquest scheduled for January and February 2026.

There have also been Indian media reports that four men were charged in Assam state with Zubeen's murder.

Diane Keaton

Hollywood actress Diane Keaton died on Oct 11 of pneumonia at the age of 79.

Diane, who won an Oscar for Best Actress for her 1977 romantic comedy Annie Hall, had appeared in more than 60 films including The Godfather trilogy and The First Wives Club.

A source told People magazine that her health declined very suddenly, which was "heartbreaking for everyone who loved her".

They added: "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit. In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren't fully aware of what was happening."

Benz Hui

Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui died on Oct 28 at the age of 76 from multiple organ failure due to complications from cancer. His funeral was held in Hong Kong on Nov 17 and he was cremated the following day.

Benz, who was a Singapore PR and had a house in Yishun, left behind his Singaporean wife Angeli Lung, a step-son whose identity is not publicly known, daughter Charmaine and son-in-law Shane Sim.

He was first revealed to be hospitalised and critically ill on Oct 27. Many Hong Kong celebs were later seen entering the hospital bearing solemn expressions, including Bosco Wong, Michael Miu and his wife, Raymond Lam, Ron Ng, Roger Kwok and Patrick Tam. His death was later announced to the media by host and family friend Maria Luisa Leitao.

