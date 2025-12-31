Ian Fang, Kim Soo-hyun, Yu Menglong: 2025 showbiz news that shook the industry

From murder allegations and sex scandals to military evasion, 2025 has been a year that unveiled some shocking news within showbiz. Here's a list of some that shook the industry this year.

Ian Fang's sexual relations with a minor

Former Mediacorp actor Ian Fang was found guilty of multiple charges including sexual offences with a minor and harassment in May and was sentenced to a jail term of 40 months, which he began serving in June.

The 35-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) first met the victim at an entertainment event in May 2024 when she was 15 years old.

The pair later engaged in sexual activities on nine occasions at his residence, a luxury hotel and a private hospital in Singapore. Ian had unprotected sex with her five times among the nine occasions and only used a condom when she insisted.

In August, the victim's mother lodged a police report after learning that both had sexual relations. Ian was told twice by the investigating officer at the time that he couldn't contact the victim.

However, in the same month, he contacted her and instructed her to cry in front of her mother, to say she didn't want him to go to jail and not to press charges against him.

The district judge said during sentencing that Ian knew what he was doing while committing those acts as he had a "clear advantage" over the victim and that Ian had intent to "gaslight" the victim to "save his own neck".

[[nid:718151]]

Controversy over when Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron

This year was supposed to mark his highly anticipated comeback after his hit 2024 drama Queen of Tears, but all that has been put on the back-burner.

K-drama star Kim Soo-hyun, 37, has been in the centre of controversy and scrutiny following allegations surrounding his relationship with the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, who died of suicide aged 24 on Feb 16.

That day happened to be Soo-hyun's birthday, and her family later claimed she was only 15 when they began dating. After denying their relationship several times, Soo-hyun finally admitted he dated her but denied she was underaged at the time.

Since then, there have been multiple back-and-forths between Soo-hyun and the family, with both sides filing lawsuits against each other.

Soo-hyun is reportedly facing damages lawsuits from brands that signed him for advertising deals and his drama Knock-Off, which was initially slated for release in the first half of this year, has been put on indefinite hold.

Meanwhile, Sae-ron's posthumous youth romance film Every Day, We - also starring Lee Chae-min - has been confirmed for a February 2026 release.

[[nid:715664]]

Controversy surrounding Yu Menglong's death

Chinese actor Yu Menglong died on Sept 11 due to a fatal fall after drinking alcohol and although the police ruled out criminality, rumours regarding his cause of death circulated the internet.

There were multiple speculations about people plotting against him - from rumours of a feud with his company to him rejecting unwanted advances from a higher-up.

His mother later stepped in to confirm his cause of death and ask netizens to stop speculating.

Later that month, police announced three people were being investigated for spreading fake news regarding the incident.

An online petition - with more than 738,000 signatures as of press time - is urging authorities to open a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into what happened.

Menglong also posthumously came in fifth in TC Candler's recently released list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025.

[[nid:722800]]

Zubeen Garg's sudden death in Singapore

One of Bollywood's legendary singers died in Singapore on Sept 19.

Zubeen Garg was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival on Sept 20, but the day prior, the Assamese icon experienced breathing difficulties while swimming and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital where he died in the intensive care unit.

Netizens and even India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express their shock over Zubeen's death.

On Dec 18, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) posted a statement following Indian media reports that four men had been charged with his murder in Assam state.

Investigations into his death are ongoing but no foul play is suspected so far, said SPF. The findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold an inquest scheduled for January and February 2026.

[[nid:722914]]

Namewee linked to death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh

On Oct 22, Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh was found dead in the bathtub of a Malaysia hotel room, reportedly from a heart attack. The 31-year-old was in the country to work with local rapper Namewee on a video project.

According to local media, the 42-year-old allegedly found Iris unconscious and attempted to perform CPR before contacting emergency services. Namewee was arrested for drug possession after officers found nine pills suspected to be ecstasy.

Iris' death was later reclassified as murder while Namewee was charged in court for drug use and possession.

He denied his involvement in Iris' death and the drug charges, and has since been acquitted of his drug use charge after the court heard that a chemist report found no traces of drugs in his blood.

His charge on drug possession will be heard on Jan 19, 2026.

[[nid:724803]]

Taeil sentenced to jail for sexual assault

In July, former K-pop idol Taeil from the boy group NCT was sentenced to 3.5 years of jail time for sexual assault.

The 31-year-old is also required to complete 40 hours of sexual violence treatment programme, with the court adding that the nature of the crime was very serious as the victim was drunk and unable to resist at the time.

News of his assault and the subsequent police investigation was revealed last August and he was promptly removed from the group.

His accomplices, two men identified only as Lee and Hong, were also given the same sentences.

Taeil later submitted a letter of reflection to seek a reduced sentence, but the court dismissed the appeal

[[nid:720055]]

Crackdown on Taiwanese stars' military evasion

In the months between February and October, about 15 Taiwanese celebrities were arrested on suspicion of evading compulsory military service, with most forging their health conditions and medical documents years ago.

The first reported case was Taiwanese actors Darren Wang, 34, who was charged and granted bail and began military service in March.

Others include actors Hsiu Chieh-kai and Chen Bolin as well as singers Chang Shu-wei and Kunda from Energy and William Liao of boy group Lollipop F.

Some admitted to spending NT$150,000 (S$6,300) to forge their medical records.

Because of this, Energy announced they will suspend most of their performances until the end of June 2026.

According to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office, they could face a jail term of at least two years.

[[nid:724223]]

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

kristy.chua@asiaone.com