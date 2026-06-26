Mobile speed camera deployed on BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint to be operational from July 1

The mobile speed camera deployed along a stretch of Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint since June 16 will be operationalised from July 1.

Police stated on Friday (June 26) that the camera has been undergoing calibration and testing since its deployment.

"The camera will be operationalised with effect from July 1. Motorists are advised to adhere to the speed limits at all times," the police said, adding that the deployment is part of enhancements to speed management measures there to improve road safety for all road users.

AsiaOne reported on the deployment on June 17, and noted that about eight in 10 vehicles had slowed down while passing the stretch of road, even though they were already driving at or below the speed limit of 90kmh.

Shaping road behaviour

AsiaOne noted that the said stretch of BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint is accident-prone.

Over the past few months, there have been reports of accidents either before or after the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit.

On April 27, the driver of a BMW car fled after hitting a motorcycle just after the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit. He was later arrested.

Accidents happened along the same stretch on Jan 17 and Jan 21.

From time to time, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority will also post advisories on its social media, informing motorists of accidents along BKE leading to Woodlands Checkpoint.

Mobile speed cameras can be deployed at short notice to accident and violation-prone locations for enforcement, shape road behaviour and improve road safety, the police said in an issue of its Police Life publication on March 8, 2024.

They are part of the tools used by the police to deter and enforce against speeding.

Other technology leveraged include average speed camera, fixed speed cameras, police speed laser cameras, and red-light cameras with their speed-enforcement function activated.

In this case, to complete the mobile speed camera's deployment, the Land Transport Authority introduced speed regulating strips near Exit 10B of the BKE in November 2025.

This is intended to encourage drivers to slow down as they approach the affected stretch.

Foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines

The police also reminded owners of foreign-registered vehicles that those with outstanding fines will no longer be able to apply for or renew a vehicle entry permit (VEP) from Nov 2 this year.

These include fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emission offences.

Under the prevailing practice, foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines may be denied entry only when they arrive at land checkpoints.

"All motorists, are urged to observe traffic laws and speed limits, be patient and considerate towards other road users, and ensure their outstanding fines are settled promptly before travelling in and out of Singapore," the police said.

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editor@asiaone.com