Class of GE2020: What the candidates' yearbook descriptions would be like

The class of GE2020 is the largest ever with 192 candidates and there are quite a few colourful characters among them.
With the campaigning period almost over, it'll soon be time to say goodbye to some of them.
To commemorate the 'great' times we've had with them over the last few weeks, we've put together a little something that's tongue-in-cheek to remember this year's most memorable candidates.
So if they were all students in the same class, here's what we think their GE2020 Yearbook descriptions would be.
Prom Queen: Nicole SeahPHOTO: Facebook/ Nicole Seah 佘雪玲, Edwin Koo
'Coz she's smart, eloquent, pretty, and kind.
Prom King: Baey Yam KengPHOTO: Facebook/ Baey Yam Keng 马炎庆
'Coz he's our bae and the Keng.
Class Monitor: Dr Jamus LimPHOTO: Facebook/ The Workers' Party
'Coz he's smart, eloquent, and everybody loves him, right? Except maybe the folks at the People's Action Party.
Class Jock: Tan Chuan-JinPHOTO: Facebook/ Elvin Ching
He's even got his own 'running man' PSD template!
Class Loner: Cheang Peng WahPHOTO: Facebook/ Cheang Peng Wah
'Coz he prefers to do it independently.
Class Rebel: Dr Paul TambyahPHOTO: Facebook/ Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)
For often challenging the 'teacher'.
Transfer Students: Tan Jee Say, Lee Hsien YangPHOTO: Facebook/ Tan Jee Say 陳如斯, PSP
For joining the Singapore Democratic Party and Progress Singapore Party respectively at the eleventh hour
MC King: Kenneth JeyaretnamPHOTO: Facebook/ The Reform Party
'Coz he's been serving his mandatory 14-day stay-home notice since returning from the UK on June 25.
The Misunderstood: Dr Chee Soon JuanPHOTO: Facebook/ Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全
'Coz he's not wired to be "thinking and speaking on some serious issue while carrying a smile".
The Gutsy One: Liyana DhamirahPHOTO: Red Dot United
For being one of the first few candidates to speak up for Raeesah Khan.
Best Benchwarmer: Xie Yao QuanPHOTO: The Straits Times
For holding himself up adequately after being called to the match a few minutes into the game
Most Likely to Fail Mother Tongue Oral: Charles YeoPHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/zaobaosg
Most Likely to Become a Social Media Influencer: Dr Tan Cheng BockPHOTO: Facebook/ Progress Singapore Party
'Coz he's a hypebeast.
