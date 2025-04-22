Daily roundup: Books Kinokuniya to open new outlet at Raffles City this August — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Books Kinokuniya to open new outlet at Raffles City this August

With the recent closures of Epigram Coffee Bookshop and Times Bookstores, it has been pretty bleak for bookworms in Singapore.

However, Books Kinokuniya's latest update regarding a new outlet opening in Raffles City Shopping Centre this August should help raise spirits... » READ MORE

2. Taiwanese actor Jeremy Huang, known for appearance on Mr Con & Ms Csi, dies at 31

Taiwanese actor Jeremy Huang has died at the age of 31.

The news was announced on his sister Selena's Instagram account on April 20 in a joint statement with their mother... » READ MORE

3. 'Her kindness and service touched countless lives': Wife of Singapore's first president, Yusof Ishak, dies at 91

Puan Noor Aishah, wife of Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, has died at the age of 91 early Tuesday (April 22) morning.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Cabinet are deeply saddened by the death of Puan Noor Aishah... » READ MORE

4. Man who allegedly molested stewardess on Singapore-bound flight to be charged

A 20-year-old male Indian national will be charged in court for his alleged involvement in a case of outrage of modesty on board a flight bound for Singapore.

The police were alerted to the incident on February 28 at 12.05pm, according to a statement released by the police on Monday (April 21)... » READ MORE

