It's all about family: GE2020 candidates share heartwarming stories of family support during this campaign period

Campaigning is tough work. There's lots of ground to cover if they want to meet most, if not all, the residents in their constituency, so much so that some candidates resort to running. Even when politicians talk to people in coffeeshops it can result in a shouting match. And they may even run into political rivals while on the go or become a meme overnight.

So what keeps this year's electoral candidates going? For some, it's the strong family support that they have. Here are some heartwarming family moments that candidates have shared over the past week of intense campaigning.

Mariam Jaafar

Look who’s joining with me on house visits today! Teck Thai Heng #besthusband #family #makesembawangspecial #mpowerwoodlands Posted by Mariam Jaafar on Saturday, July 4, 2020

The People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for Sembawang GRC shared a photo of herself with her husband who was with her on the campaign trail to help distribute flyers.

Hazel Poa

无论是在商场或政坛，Tony都陪伴着我一起打拼。 Tony and I always fight together, be it in business or the political arena. #PSP #progresswithcompassion #YouDeserveBetterSG #GE2020 Posted by Hazel Poa Koon Koon 潘群勤 on Sunday, July 5, 2020

It's not the first time that Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidate Poa and her husband Tony Tan have been on the campaign trail together. After all, both he and Poa stood for election with the National Solidarity Party in 2011.

Tan may not be running this year, but that has not stopped him from hitting the streets with his wife. "Tony and I always fight together, be it in business or the political arena," wrote Poa in a Facebook post.

Dr Chee Soon Juan

Warmest greetings, friends on this facebook. As Soon Juan's wife of nearly 30 years, I would like to share this photo I... Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Thursday, July 2, 2020

In a show of support for her husband, Dr Chee's wife, Huang Chih-Mei, wrote a post on the Singapore Democratic Party chief's Facebook page and shared an old photo of Dr Chee selling his books together with his two children.

Raymond Lye

‘Families are the compass that guide us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we... Posted by Raymond Lye 黎鸿业 on Sunday, July 5, 2020

It's the herbal soups and tea that's made with love that keep PAP's Raymond Lye going. The Sengkang GRC candidate shared photos of his wife's hard work and took the chance to thank his family for their understanding for all the times that he was away from the family doing volunteer work over the last 20 years.

Vikram Nair

I missed Indira the last two days as I left the house early, before she got up, and came back late, after she was... Posted by Vikram Nair on Thursday, July 2, 2020

It's nice to know that the PAP Sembawang GRC candidate managed to find some time to spend with his daughter after not seeing her for two days, and he even managed to share about the places that he had been to while campaigning.

Tan Wu Meng

Came home to this 🐿 drawing from my little girl. She and mei-mei miss having daddy around — it’s been especially busy lately. Baby, daddy misses you and mei-mei too. ❤️ Posted by Tan Wu Meng 陈有明 on Saturday, July 4, 2020

What do you do if you miss your dad because he is busy campaigning? Make a drawing for him like what PAP candidate Tan Wu Meng's daughter did.

Gigene Wong

Singapore, our daughter is back to serve. 🇸🇬 Posted by Gigene Wong 袁麒钧 on Thursday, June 18, 2020

The PSP Hong Kah North SMC candidate's sister has shown tremendous support for Wong ever since her candidacy was announced. From appearing in a video where she sang and played the harmonica to being mistaken for Wong while distributing flyers at the MRT station, Wong's identical twin has done it all. After all, that's what family is for, right?

