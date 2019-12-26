My 2019 in AsiaOne: You're welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story

Reuniting with my first-ever gaming console at GameStart Asia. I blew at a lot of cartridges during my childhood.
PHOTO: AsiaOne
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

I’ve only been in the company for less than a year, but one of the first and best things that I remembered about the first week in the office was getting a free ticket to watch Avengers: Endgame on the morning of the premiere. Praise our masters mm2 Entertainment.

Eight months ain’t much, but I did what I could as the newfangled lead for AsiaOne’s technology, videos games and digital culture section. Though we've evolved, I did have some fun poking about to figure out our audience, even if Tan Kin Lian wasn’t too happy about it. What? He did put up all his personal information for everyone to exploit. 

Noise-cancelling away negativity for 2020 with the Jabra Elite 85h. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Aside from controversy, reviewing some of the best tech gear that came out this year was just as exciting, from the Pixel 4 to the AirPods Pro to the Jabra Elite 85h (which we recently gave away for free!).

Major props would have to go to Sony for putting out two of 2019’s outstanding gadgets: the unsurpassable WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds and the pocket rocket that is the RX 100 VII

And yeah, I’d like to think that we did some good too. We exposed secret Telegram channel that was spreading pictures of young school girls. We spoke to a female director at Riot Games to see how things have changed since the company’s sexist past. We took a look at how a Singaporean is bringing back the lost art of building arcade cabinets

View this post on Instagram

This man can help you build your own retro arcade machine. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a time of cutting-edge virtual reality, cloud gaming services, and multi-million-dollar esports tournaments, sometimes folks just want something a lot simpler when it comes to video games. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re talking about arcade cabinets! Today, arcade cabinets are a staple in man caves and cool bars. Oh, and they’re shockingly easy to build. Provided you have the tools, the materials, the gizmos, and the gracious assistance of a seasoned veteran like Keng Jin, the man at the centre of the old-school gaming workshop @retrocadesg. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Under his tutelage at his studio in Marsiling, we learnt the ancient-but-modern art of crafting a small video game arcade cabinet. Our work even got showcased at @gamestartasia back in October. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Click the link in bio to read the full story on AsiaOne.

A post shared by AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) on

But you know how it goes in the current digital media landscape — it’s the inane, silly stories (that don’t even take an hour to write) that get mad traffic.

There’s the time when PM Lee got initiated into Dota 2. There’s the time when a super buff Singapore Armed Forces recruit strong-armed the internet’s attention. There’s the time when a Grabfood deliveryman executed a sick e-scooter swerve into our hearts. There’s the time when we reported about a Japanese culinary technique that involved KFC original recipe chicken and a rice cooker

Lol look mom I made it to an international website!!! Thanks Asia One for the article and for bringing this recipe to the interwebs' collective consciousness!

Posted by Edward Bugia on Thursday, 19 December 2019

Oh, and you’re welcome for all the clicks and views, media publications that jumped on that story without even a hat tip. 

It was scary how my KFC rice-cooker story exploded across Asia though. Yeah, maybe next year I should just ditch the tech beat and start a new category in AsiaOne dedicated to fried chicken. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

