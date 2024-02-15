'My daughter turned into a chicken nugget': Upcoming Netflix K-drama with kooky plot has netizens cracking up

Is this a fun concept or are scriptwriters running out of ideas?

Netflix just released the first trailer for one of their upcoming K-dramas and netizens are either confused, cracking up or both.

Posting the short video on their socials, the streaming platform pulled out a line from the show: "My daughter turned into a chicken nugget."

Adapted from a Naver webtoon, Chicken Nugget - yes, that is the actual title - is described as a "crispy fried comedy" that is "fresh out of the fryer".

The story follows Choi Sun-man (played by Moving's Ryu Seung-ryong) who goes on a quest to transform his daughter Choi Min-ah (My Demon's Kim Yoo-jung) back to human after an odd machine at his company turns her into a chicken nugget.

In the trailer, Sun-man holds the nugget - or his daughter - in his hands and softly calls for Min-ah until his intern Go Baek-joong (Ahn Jae-hong) tells him to speak louder. The video continues with an upbeat soundtrack as he screams for Min-ah, and the entire scene looks simply hilarious.

On Instagram, netizens took to the comments to express their amusement, with some being excited despite the bizarre plot.

"Ahjussi is still selling chicken from Moving to here. I'm excited," wrote one netizen in reference to Seung-ryong, who ran a fried chicken restaurant in the hit 2023 K-drama Moving.

Another made a reference to Yoo-jung's recent popular series My Demon where she played a CEO who marries demon Jeong Gu-won (Song Kang): "Girl really transformed from a demon's wife to a chicken nugget."

"The first three seconds were enough to convince me to watch this," a comment read.

Another said: "This is so silly, who came up with this script? Funny thing is, it will be interesting".

However, netizens on X weren't too optimistic.

"These writers are really running out of ideas," slammed one user.

"Oh absolutely not. Catch y'all on the next one," said another.

This user summed up how we feel: "I'm laughing but I'm so confused at the same time."

Chicken Nugget's offbeat storyline isn't the only K-drama that has a questionable plot.

In 2022, Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo-been took on the role of Hong Ji-hyo, who believes that her boyfriend has been abducted by aliens. She joins forces with UFO enthusiast Heo Bo-ra (Nana) to investigate his disappearance.

If you think it can't get any crazier, High Cookie (2023) led by Twinkling Watermelon's Choi Hyun-wook and Little Women's Nam Ji-hyun is centred around a magical biscuit that wreaks havoc in an elite school for its ability to make one's desires come true with just one bite.

Chicken Nugget is slated to premiere on March 15. Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon will make a guest appearance.

