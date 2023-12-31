From music icons to film stars: Celebs who died in 2023

Showbiz lost several celebrities in 2023, some due to illness and old age, while others to suicide.

While the curtains have fallen, their stars will continue to shine through their shows and songs.

Here, we remember some who we had to bid farewell to.

In January, singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the late music icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Richard Ng, who had starred in Singapore productions such as the Channel 5 sitcom Brothers 4 with Gurmit Singh and Tay Ping Hui, died in April when his heart stopped while he was hospitalised. He was 83 years old.

The K-pop industry also lost a singer that month. Moonbin from the K-pop boy band Astro was found dead at his apartment at the age of 25. The cause of death was concluded to be a suicide.

Following the death of the legendary artiste Tina Turner who "died peacefully" at the age of 83 after a long illness in May, Hong Kong diva Coco Lee's sudden passing in July left shockwaves in the region.

The 48-year-old was revealed to have been in a coma after a suicide attempt.

[[nid:664953]]

Friends' star Matthew Perry's death similarly shook up the industry and left fans around the world heartbroken; he was found dead from an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home on Oct 28. He was 54.

Local veteran actor Tang Hu died the following month at the age of 84. He had been hospitalised for inflammation of his toes and slipped into a coma before dying.

Just before the year ended, Hong Kong former beauty queen and actress Bonnie Lai, 46, took her life on Dec 26. One of her sons reportedly found her lying unconscious on her bed with burnt charcoal in the toilet.

The following day, veteran South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun died at the age of 48 amid drug investigations. Korean media reported that he was found unconscious in a car with a charcoal briquette in the passenger seat.

Other celebrity demises in 2023 include Hong Kong actors Mang Hoi and Kathy Chow, Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher and Bling Empire's Anna Shay.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



