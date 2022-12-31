From breaking the law to angering Singaporeans: Influencers who got into trouble in 2022

Whether you love them or hate them, influencers are here to stay.

2022 has been a rather interesting year for some of our favourite content creators and KOLs (key opinion leaders)— some of whom made it into the naughty list.

From breaking the law to angering netizens, here's a quick recap on some of the influencer drama that went down this year.

Dee Kosh behind bars

Local YouTuber Darryl Ian Koshy, better known by his online moniker Dee Kosh, was sentenced to 32 weeks' jail in August for sexual offences involving teenage boys.

Prior to his sentencing, Dee Kosh also broke his silence after a year and a half with a 10-minute-long video telling his side of the story.

In the now-deleted video, he clarified that he was "not a paedophile", and apologised on camera.

"I've made terrible mistakes that affected a lot of people that I care about. Words cannot truly express how sorry I am," he said.

Titus Low also goes to jail

Another local content creator who made it on the naughty list this year was none other than OnlyFans creator Titus Low, who was handed a three-week jail sentence for creating obscene content and breaching a police order.

Prior to serving his sentence, the 22-year-old took to TikTok to reveal that it has been a difficult year for him, and that he's "not doing okay".

Thankfully, the three weeks seemed to fly by as Titus was soon back on social media, sharing snippets of his short stint behind bars, such as dropping the soap a couple of times, and having to wear "low quality" clothes.

With a baby girl on the way, let's hope that 2023 is a better year for him.

Pantless Puiyi offends netizens

2022 doesn't seem to be Ms Puiyi's year.

The Malaysian influencer, whose name is Siew Pui Yi, first got netizens heated in the wrong way after posting some photos of herself in an ao dai, sans the pants in April.

True to her controversial nature, Siew raised eyebrows when her steamy collab video with Titus Low in October left the latter's wife, Cheryl Chin in tears.

One month later, she crashed her pink Porsche into another car and was handed a fine.

Despite the many road bumps she's faced, the Ms Puiyi still managed to end the year on a slightly better note — by graduating from university and embarking on a career switch to become a DJ.

Prankster parent Naomi Neo

Having two children at the age of 26 is no easy feat.

However, some netizens began questioning Naomi Neo's parenting style when she uploaded videos of herself pranking her four-year-old son, Kyzo.

These pranks included locking him in a room with eerie music and a creepy filter, and telling him she had forgotten to purchase his plane ticket before a family trip to Australia.



Neo's pranks on her child naturally received flak from some members of the public, who called her out for traumatising her child.

She eventually did address the issue on a podcast, explaining that she doesn't regret pranking her son on camera, as she and her husband have always been "prankster parents".

So, is it cute or cruel? You decide.

