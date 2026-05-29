BTS ranks 1st, G-Dragon 2nd in Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity 40 list

Forbes Korea released their annual Power Celebrity 40 list on May 27, ranking stars - comprising actors, singers, broadcasters and athletes - for their "capital flow" and "sustainability of influence".

According to the business magazine, results were calculated using celebrities' annual earnings as the primary criterion (50 per cent), followed by fan votes (20 per cent), media mentions (15 per cent) and social media influence (15 per cent).

Ranked first is K-pop boy band BTS, with all seven members - Jin (6th), V (7th), Jungkook (8th), J-Hope (10th), RM (11th), Jimin (12th) and Suga (18th) - among the list's top 20.

This is far from their first rodeo - from 2020 to 2023 consecutively, the septet stayed at the top of the list. The group, which debuted in June 2013, first appeared in the 2017 rankings placed fifth, quickly climbing to first place in 2018.

The achievement was addressed by Forbes, who cited that despite just returning as a group after a three-year hiatus due to their military enlistments, each member grew in their own respective domain. For instance, Jin, 33, "established a unique presence based on his emotional fandom and public appeal", while RM, 31, is "active in the art and cultural sectors.".

Ranked second is K-pop superstar G-Dragon of K-pop group BigBang - which also includes Daesung and Taeyang - who mark their 20th anniversary and long-awaited comeback this year.

Forbes wrote: "He is not a star who maintains his influence through music alone... In an era overflowing with content, it becomes more important to leave a strong impression with a single appearance than to appear frequently.

"G-Dragon has maintained his unique status as an icon not through constant exposure, but by becoming the centre of attention every time he appears."

In third place is K-pop girl group Blackpink, whose four members - Jennie (16th), Lisa (20th), Rose (23rd) and Jisoo (24th) - also made the list. Like BTS, the members' solo efforts were referenced, particularly their pursuits in fashion, acting and music collaborations with global artistes.

Football star Son Heung-min is at 4th place with trot singer Lim Young-woong at 5th.

Other K-pop names in the list include IU (19th), Ive's Wonyoung (29th), Yoona from Girls' Generation (34th), Aespa's Karina (37th) and 2PM's Junho (40th). Trot singers Lee Chan-won, Park Seo-jin, Kim Yong-bin and Young Tak ranked 27th, 30th, 38th and 39th respectively.

Park Bo-gum ranked highest among K-drama actors this year, coming in at 14th place. Others include Byeon Woo-seok (17th), Cha Eun-woo (21st), Lee Byung-hun (26th), Bae Suzy (31st), Go Youn-jung (35th) and Park Bo-young (36th).

Entertainers and hosts among the rankings are Yoo Jae-suk (13th), Jun Hyun-moo (15th) and Shin Dong-yup (32nd).

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com