WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'

We can't make this up even if we wanted to. Some of this year's entertainment news were so crazy, they belong on the telly.

Below, AsiaOne writers remember the most jaw-dropping and eye-rolling news that happened in 2019.

WTF

1. SINGAPORE SOCIAL - REALISTIC REALITY SHOW?

Netflix's first reality series on young Singaporeans and their struggles generated lots of emotions from local viewers, mostly disbelief.

Bryan Lim: I am so torn about this because Singapore Social was a total mess that my friends and I still talk about (at least it made its mark in a different way) but Sharon Au getting warnings from HR because she emailed her French colleagues after work could have happened to any one of us.

2. SHARON AU GOT IN TROUBLE FOR BEING 'SINGAPOREAN'

The former Singaporean TV host-actress got a culture shock soon after starting work in Paris, when her colleagues reported her to human resources for sending work emails and text messages after working hours.

(Writer wishes to remain anonymous for reasons of job security): I kinda wish work-life balance was actually given the same level of importance here as they do in France. I'm jealous.

Clara Grimonia Lim: This got me feeling WTF but in a really good way. Personally, I think sometimes we should take a leaf out of the French's book when it comes to work-life balance, I say as I type this at 7:54pm.

3. ALIFF AZIZ IN ALL SORTS OF TROUBLE

PHOTO: Stomp

The Singaporean singer-actor got a divorce this year, reportedly because of his romantic scandals; was charged with theft (including a pack of cigarettes and a lighter); and was also arrested for causing annoyance to the public.

Tan Thiam Peng: They say bad publicity for a celebrity is better than no publicity. Aliff Aziz is surely challenging that conjecture. He has spent the better part of the year in negative news and just generally misbehaving in public - instead of blessing us with his vocals. It looks like he needs to get his act together before his pop career is irreversibly undone.

4. CARRIE WONG AND IAN FANG'S LEAKED MESSAGES

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

The private messages between the two young local actors were leaked illegally in May, and the salacious content include unabashed flirting - Carrie has a boyfriend while Ian was rumoured to be dating actress Rebecca Lim - and dissing Malaysian actor Lawrence Wong.

Kwok Kar Peng: Has no one learnt from Edison Chen's sex videos leak in 2008? Nothing is private anymore. Of course, the only person who broke the law is the one who leaked the messages, but Carrie and Ian should know better. This is a horrible way for our two young actors to learn a lesson on fidelity and stabbing someone in their back.

5. R.CHORD HSIEH'S DRUG ABUSE & ADULTERY

First, the Taiwanese singer-songwriter was reported to the police by his wife for drug abuse. A week later, he told the media he's having an affair with a live-streamer and will be divorcing his pregnant wife.

Joey Lee: The man even IG-storied his arrest by the police and the only suitable reaction to that is "WTF." I can't imagine being in the shoes of his pregnant wife and having to be the one to call the cops on him, much less being served divorce papers the very next week and learning that he's cheating on her even before the separation is finalised. I had no idea this breed of men existed.

UNEXPECTED NEWS THAT WENT VIRAL

1. ONCE A CRAZY RICH ASIAN, CONSTANCE LAU NOW A 'PROSTITUTE'

The catchy headline caught the readers' attention to read more about this local actress' experiences filming Crazy Rich Asian and the Toggle series Last Madame.

Bryan: My editor didn't think it would go viral and I was determined to prove him wrong. And I did. I'm a fan of hers and she is an absolute delight. Even Irene Ang (founder of Constance's artiste management agency, Fly Entertainment) said she would go far.

2. ACTRESS MEIXIN GOES FROM CRYING EVERY DAY TO STARRING ALONGSIDE ELVIN NG

PHOTO: AsiaOne

While she made her showbiz debut more than a decade ago, local freelance actress Meixin is hardly a familiar face to viewers here. She talks about her stifling early days and how she's slowly gaining a foothold here.

Kar Peng: She's been in showbiz for such a long time but juniors have become more popular and recognisable than her. It felt like her former management agency forced her into the broken mould of a stereotypical demure lady with impeccable etiquette. But seriously, Singapore girls have been brought up to be who they want to be, and not what traditional society expects them to be. We are happy to be loud, tomboyish and outspoken.

3. TAIWANESE ACTRESS FINDS OUT HUBBY'S MISTRESS IS HER MOTHER

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

The headline says it all. Jaw drop.

Joey: I thought this plot was from a Taiwanese drama only to find out this is reality. This one can also be classified under WTF because I can't imagine being in her position and having to cut off two of the closest people in life at one go.

THE BIGGEST REVEAL

1. MARK LEE WAS A GAMBLING ADDICT

Not many people know that besides being an artiste, Mark Lee is also a businessman. There’s another secret Mark holds that he will reveal to all now… Posted by National Council on Problem Gambling - Singapore on Wednesday, 27 November 2019

He used to spend up to $5,000 a month on 4D.

Joey: While Mark Lee has always played up the 'Ah Beng' character, I never expected him to be a gambler and open up about it. I think it's really brave of him to expose this dirty past of his in a bid to warn others not to fall into the same trap.

2. QUAN YI FONG AND EX PETER YU ON TALKING TERMS SINCE YEARS AGO

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Things were once so bad after their divorce that their daughter Eleanor changed her surname to her godfather's.

Lam Min Lee: Over the years, the story of TV host Quan Yi Fong and actor Peter Yu has unfolded like a family drama. From their high-profile break-up, her bringing up their daughter Eleanor single-handedly, to him admitting that he has an estranged relationship with their child.

Most of us would expect the pair to be on bad terms. Well, even the production crew tried to prevent both of them from meeting each other while they worked on different projects at the same location. Who would've known that the pair would have a friendly exchange when they ran into each other? After their meeting, Yi Fong even revealed that she had already forgiven her ex-husband. Does it feel like a closure of sorts to a family saga?

3. MY FAIR PRINCESS ACTOR 'ER KANG' NOW A FARMER

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Zhou Jie, the break-out star of the Chinese drama from more than 20 years ago, is now a successful farmer-businessman.

Trini Ng: I loved watching My Fair Princess when I was young and this piece of news came as a surprise to me. After all, Zhou Jie's former co-stars — Vicki Zhao, Ruby Lin and Fan Bingbing — became more successful in the entertainment industry after the drama, so I assumed the same of him. Honestly, I'm just happy to see that 'Er Kang' has finally stopped chasing after 'Zi Wei' and has settled down doing what he loves.

WHAT MADE US GO AWWW

1. AARON KWOK DANCING TO BABY SHARK

Going from Para Para Sakura to Baby Shark isn't exactly a normal career progression for a Hong Kong Heavenly King, but he did it anyway to impress his daughter.

Trini: Can people stop this Baby Shark nonsense already?

2. CHOW YUN FAT USING HIS STAR POWER TO CHANGE A FAMILY'S FUTURE

PHOTO: Facebook

A single mum of two was struggling with her loss-making food stall, and the Hong Kong superstar specially patronised it to create publicity.

Joey: It's always heart-warming to see evidence of how celebs are regular humans after all, and this story made me see Chow Yun Fat in a different way. Before, he was just some mega Hong Kong star, but now I'll remember him for his down-to-earth and approachable self. He used his fame for good. This single mum's story was inspiring because she also put in lots of hard work and managed to succeed through her own culinary skills, not just because Chow Yun Fat visited her stall.

3. LIN CHI-LING FINDING TRUE LOVE

The 44-year-old Taiwanese model-actress suddenly announced in June that she has married Akira of Japanese boyband Exile.

Kar Peng: What's more amazing than her finally finding her happily-ever-after is them managing to pak tor and register their marriage without the media and public finding out. It's also a bit hilarious how foreign media painted Chi-ling's former squeeze, ex-F4 idol Jerry Yan, as the sad, shocked ex. Does she have a thing for boyband members?

4. JAY CHOU HELD A CONCERT JUST FOR HIS CHILDREN

PHOTO: Instagram/Jay Chou

When the two wee ones couldn't see daddy on stage with all the razzmatazz in his Shanghai concert, Jay held a private concert for them the very next day, complete with dancers, stage lighting and costumes.

Rainer Cheung: I love how seemingly and needlessly extra Jay Chou is in whatever he does for his wife and children, yet it seems like the most normal thing ever to him. And considering his past, it's quite heart-warming how he'd really go the distance just for his kids.

5. CHRISTOPHER LEE DIDN'T WANT TO HAVE KIDS TO PROTECT FANN WONG

Before their little boy Zed came along, people were badgering the golden couple on when they were going to have Junior. Christopher saw how much the public pressure was weighing on Fann, so he told her repeatedly that he didn't want kids to relieve her stress.

Min Lee: The pressure to have kids is real. Even Fann was not spared after she married Christopher in 2009. She was once so keen to have a child that she looked like she wanted to "kidnap" them. The sight broke his heart and he told her that he didn't want a kid anymore. Best husband award, anyone?

Thank you for being with AsiaOne in 2019. Stick with us in 2020 for more juicy entertainment news!

