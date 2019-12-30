My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I'd recommend Batam instead

Joey Lee
Joey Lee

Jackie Chan might have been able to travel around the world in 80 days, but my year in AsiaOne taught me that it's possible to do the same in eight — without even leaving my desk.

Through the magnificence that is the internet, I uncovered hidden places in Taipei, beach getaways in Bali and shopping spots in Bangkok...

...even though the only legit "work trip" I went on was with the Thirstdays (another original AsiaOne series) hosts to Batam where we managed to eat and do fun things.

Somehow I also became our office's expert in all things Johor Bahru, from knowing all the places to shop, day-trip destinations to visit and even how to beat the Causeway jams through (free) technology.

Even though I stand by my words that in some ways, you're better off choosing Batam for your next getaway.  

I was grateful to the (mostly) positive feedback and nice comments received earlier this year when I was suddenly a̶r̶r̶o̶w̶e̶d̶  given the opportunity to host my own video series, which saw me eating alongside Taufik Batisah and Shane Pow, throwing an axe at my colleague and stuffing my face at Jewel Changi Airport before the masses descended.

But of course, it was the personal stories that left the deepest impact on me. 

From losing 20kg via the tried-and-tested method that is Netflix to reasons why I'd rather not become a young towkay (like a certain #girlboss I know who also doubles as a "royal princess"), I poured my heart out every couple of weeks and treated you readers like dear friends I could confide in.

Just like my other comrades on the Lifestyle desk, I inadvertently revealed a little too much about my personal life and turned up the kaypoh side of me to snoop for stories, prodding my other colleagues for their latest diet attempts, personal battles and relationship woes (stay tuned to Valentine's Day 2020!) in search of the next story.

After all, anything for the clicks right?

joeylee@asiaone.com

