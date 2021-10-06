Oppo's Android 12 interface eyes Oct 11 launch, commits to major Android updates

Oppo’s user interface reskin of Android will soon be ready. Come Oct 11, 2021 at 5pm (SGT), the Chinese phone maker will be making an online announcement for ColorOS 12 (URL here) - its latest reimagination of Google’s Android 12 operating system.

While its reskin details have yet to surface, Oppo said that ColorOS 12 would see a global rollout with Oppo Find X3 Pro users in Indonesia and Malaysia getting the software first. ColorOS 12 will eventually cover 110 million Oppo devices globally.

Additionally, Oppo said that Oppo devices from 2019 onwards are guaranteed to received major Android updates. This is done in the same fashion as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo smartphones , where Android phone manufacturers are increasingly committing to support their devices beyond the initial sales period.

However, the update lifespan varies between different Oppo handset tiers. The flagship Find X series devices get three Android updates, the Reno/F/K series gets two, while A series Oppo phones get one update.

The Find X, Reno, F, and K series will also get four years of regular security updates, while the A series gets three years.