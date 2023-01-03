Interesting vehicles headed for our shores this year

2022 may not have been the best year to secure a new car, with car loan interest rates, petrol prices, as well as COE premiums all soaring to incredible heights.

Thankfully, there's plenty of new launches all scheduled to happen here in 2023.

So if you've been waiting for those pesky COE premiums to slip before securing your own ride, you'll want to stay peeled to this list of all the new models that you can expect to see arrive on our sunny shores this 2023!

Information correct as of press time. All arrival dates are estimated.

Audi

Audi RS6 Performance.

PHOTO: Audi

Arrival: Q3 of 2023

The Audi RS6 Avant Performance sports a larger turbocharger than the regular Audi RS6, allowing it to bring more boost into the 4.0-litre V8 and subsequently, to raise its power output to 621bhp.

Arrival: Q3 of 2023

The Audi RS7 Sportback Performance will sport the same engine as the Audi RS6 Avant Performance, except here it is housed within a sleek, fastback body.

Q8 e-tron

Arrival: Q3 of 2023

Formerly known as the Audi e-tron, this all-electric SUV now gets a new name, alongside a sleek new exterior design, while its interior now sports new sustainable materials.

Bentley

Bentayga Extended Wheelbase.

PHOTO: Bentley

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase not only sports a wheelbase that has been extended by 180mm over the regular Bentayga. It can also be had with a new Airline Seat specification, for the highest comfort levels when on the go.

BMW

3 Series

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The facelifted BMW 3 Series will get the firm's latest Operating System 8 displayed through the Curved Display, alongside a redesigned grille and head lights on the exterior.

216i Active Tourer

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

We are expecting the BMW 216i Active Tourer to come with the same 121bhp three-cylinder engine as in the BMW X1, allowing the luxury compact MPV to be registered here with a Cat A COE.

3 Series Touring

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

If you need a little more luggage space than what the 3 Series Sedan offers, the 3 Series Touring, with its 500-litre boot space, is what you're looking for.

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

The updated BMW Z4 will be arriving here with a redesigned front grille, while the M Sport package will also now come as standard across the four-cylinder models.

BMW Z4.

PHOTO: BMW

X5

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

The BMW X5 SUV is set to get an update in the later half of 2023.

X6

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

The BMW X6 Coupe SUV is also set to get an update in the later half of 2023.

5 Series

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

Expect the BMW 5 Series Sedan to get an update in the second half of 2023.

BMW M

BMW M3 Touring.

PHOTO: BMW

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The highly anticipated BMW M3 Competition Touring will come to Singapore in the first quarter of 2023. The estate will combine a 503bhp engine as seen in the M3 Compeition with 500 litres of boot space.

XM

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Expect the first ever BMW XM SUV to reach Singapore in the second quarter of 2023. The performance SUV will utilise a 4.4-litre V8 paired to a plug-in hybrid system, allowing it to put a total of 644bhp to the road.

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

454bhp from a six-cylinder in the M2 means the sports coupe will be able to launch to 100km/h from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds, if you opt for yours with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission that is.

Citroen

Citroen C5 Aircross.

PHOTO: Citroen

C5 Aircross

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross will arrive in Singapore early in January. The car comes with redesigned head lights and front intakes, alongside a new Eclipse Blue exterior colour. Expect the car to sport a 1.2-litre 129bhp engine.

e-C4

The all-electric variant of the C4 comes powered by a 50kWh battery, good for a WLTP range of 350km. This battery animates an electric motor that produces 134bhp and 260Nm of torque, allowing the e-C4 to accelerate to 100km/h from a standstill in just 9.7 seconds.

C4 X

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

Sitting between the C4 and C5 X in Citroen's lineup, the C4 X stands out with its sloping roofline, which opens up to a 510-litre boot. The car is offered with a 128bhp 1.2-litre motor paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Jaguar

Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.

PHOTO: Jaguar

F-Pace SVR Edition 1988

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

Built to celebrate the racing success of the XJR-9, the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 comes with an exclusive Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork alongside Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch forged alloy wheels amongst other details.

Honda

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

A facelifted Jazz is expected to make its way to Singapore by the first quarter of 2023.

CR-V

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

The all new Honda CR-V is expected to arrive with new, and more rugged styling. The new CR-V is being sold in the USA with a 2.0-litre hybrid drivetrain and a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.

Outgoing Honda City.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

City

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Expect the Honda City to be facelifted in the middle of 2023.

Outgoing Honda City pictured.

Accord e:HEV

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

We are expecting the drivetrain of this Accord Hybrid to utilise a 2.0-litre engine and offer a combined system output 212bhp.

Kia

Kia Niro EV.

PHOTO: Kia

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The Kia Niro EV comes with a 64.8 kWh battery powering a 201bhp motor, while animal-free textiles feature in its cabin. Kia targeted a 407km range for the Niro EV at launch.

Niro Plus

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

Based on the previous generation Kia Niro, the Kia Niro Plus is the firm's first Prupose-Built Vehicle, designed to meet logistics needs in the growing e-commerce sector.

A dedicated taxi model featuring thinner seats for added cabin space is being offered to Korean taxi firms.

EV9

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

Yet to be revealed in its production form, the Kia EV9 will offer local emissions-free mobility for the family when revealed. The car will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform, and a 407km range is targeted for the SUV.

Land Rover

Range Rover Sport.

PHOTO: Land Rover

Range Rover Sport

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The new Land Rover Range Rover Sport is now based off a new MLA Flex platform, and will sport an impressive 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system within. The car comes powered by a 3.0-litre engine, as well as a 4.4-litre V8 internationally.

Defender 130

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

340mm longer than the Land Rover Defender 110 , this 130 variant of the Defender can be had with a total of eight seats, alongside air suspension and a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system as standard.

Defender 75th Limited Edition

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Land Rover Defender, the Defender 75th Limited Edition comes in an exclusive Grasmere Green finish. The car will also come with 20-inch alloy wheels and seats upholstered in a Resist Ebony material.

Range Rover Velar

Arrival: Q3 of 2023

The Range Rover Velar is set to get a facelift that will arrive in Singapore in the third quarter of 2023.

Lexus

Lexus RX.

PHOTO: Lexus

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The new Lexus RX is expected to arrive here with as 2.5-litre hybrid, 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid, and a 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid, developing 242bhp, 302bhp, and 362bhp respectively.

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The all-electric Lexus RZ comes with a 71.4kWh battery, a 410km range, as well as electric motors at both axles, delivering a total combined output of 308bhp.

Lotus

Lotus Emira.

PHOTO: Lotus

Emira

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The Lotus Emira is offered internationally with either a 3.5-litre V6 offering 400bhp, or a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit producing 360bhp.

Maserati

Maserati Grecale.

PHOTO: Maserati

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The Maserati Grecale will hit the Singapore market early 2023. The car marks the firm's first foray into the compact luxury SUV segment. All three variants (comprising of the GT, Modena, and Trofeo) are expected to be available here.

Arrival: Q3 of 2023

The new Maserati GranTurismo will sport a new, modern exterior, alongside the firm's latest Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system. A 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine will offer either 483bhp or 542bhp.

Mazda

Mazda MX-30.

PHOTO: Mazda

MX-30

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The Mazda MX-30 comes with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery, which animates a 134bhp electric motor and gives the car a 201km range. "Freestyle" suicide doors at the rear will open into a cabin built with sustainable materials.

Mercedes-Benz

AMG SL

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The Mercedes-AMG SL now comes as a 2+2 and equipped with all-wheel drive. Two V8 variants are available internationally, developing 577bhp and 469bhp respectively, while a third, 375bhp 2.0-litre variant is also offered. An 11.9-inch infotainment system is offered in the SL.

Arrival: Q3 of 2023

Available in international markets with outputs ranging from 355bhp to 536bhp, Mercedes-Benz flagship all-electric SUV can offer a maximum of 660km of range. Air suspension and all-wheel steering comes standard in the EQS SUV. We expect this car to arrive in the later half of 2023.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

Arrival: Q3 of 2023

The EQE SUV is being offered internationally with power outputs ranging from 284bhp to 397bhp. The all-electric SUV will offer a maximum 590km range, and is offered internationally with the optional Mercedes MBUX Hyperscreen. We expect this car to arrive in the later half of 2023.

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC now sports a redesigned exterior that is more aerodynamically efficient than before. The GLC range starts internationally with a 2.0-litre unit paired to a mild hybrid system. Output for this variant is stands at 201bhp.

Mini

Mini Convertible Seaside Edition.

PHOTO: Mini

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Built to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the four-seater convertible, the Mini Convertible Seaside Edition is offered in an exclusive Caribbean Aqua exterior colour.

Mini Clubman

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

A new special edition Mini Clubman will arrive on our shores in the second half of 2023.

Morgan

Morgan Plus Six.

PHOTO: Morgan

Plus Six

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

The updated Plus Six now has a Sennheiser speaker system in its cabin, alongside a new electronic stability control system, and upgraded brakes and suspension, amongst other improvements.

Plus Four

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

The updated Plus Four is also set to get the same improvements as its more powerful stablemate. NB Auto is targeting to start deliveries of the updated cars before the end of 2023.

Nissan

Kicks e-Power

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The Nissan Kicks e-Power is set to get a facelift that sees it receiving the second generation e-Power drivetrain, which is said to offer 5 per cent greater power and 7 per cent higher maximum torque than the outgoing model.

Nissan Leaf.

PHOTO: Nissan

Leaf

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The latest update to the Nissan Leaf has seen it getting two new exterior colours: Pearl Blue and Magnetic Blue. The all-electric car also now sports the firm's latest logo on its wheels, front grille, and at its rear.

X-Trail e-Power e-4orce

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

The Nissan X-Trail SUV now comes with a new, modern and strong exterior design, and is set to arrive here with the firm's second generation e-Power drivetrain, paired to Nissan's e-4orce electric-drive all-wheel drive technology.

Opel

Opel Grandland.

PHOTO: Opel

Grandland

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The facelifted Opel Grandland now sports the firm's Vizor front face, alongside the Pure Panel Cockpit. Expect the car to arrive here equipped with a 129bhp 1.2-litre engine.

Astra Hatchback

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

The handsome new Opel Astra now comes with a new, strong and chiselled look. An increased wheelbase promises more passenger space over its predecessor, while its cabin is set to get the firm's Pure Panel digital cockpit, which utilises two 10.0-inch screens. Power is set to come courtesy of a 1.2-litre engine.

Astra Electric Hatchback

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

The all-electric variant of the Astra will offer a range of 415km, alongside 152bhp and 270Nm of torque from its electric motor. Charging this Opel Astra Electric can be done at up to 100kW via a direct current source.

Polestar

Polestar 3.

PHOTO: Polestar

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

The Polestar 3 all-electric SUV comes with 510bhp, 910Nm of torque, and a 610km WLTP range. Features from air suspension, a full-length panoramic glass roof, and 21-inch alloy wheels all come as standard for all variants of the Polestar 3.

Porsche

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

This new 911 Sport Classic wraps an exterior inspired by the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7 around a 543bhp 3.7-litre flat-six engine paired to a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Aggressive aerodynamic touches that include that swan neck-supported rear wing and an adjustable track-oriented suspension setup distinguish the GT3 RS. Power here totals 517bhp courtesy of a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

PHOTO: Porsche

911 Carrera T

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Slotting between the 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera S, this Carrera T offers a total of 380bhp. A seven-speed manual gearbox, the omitted back seats and reduced insulation, amongst other touches, mean the Carrera T weighs 35kg less than the 911 Carrera equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Available in a catching Ruby Star Neo, the Style Edition Cayman and Boxster also come with either a black or white contrast package. Both models come with a 295bhp 2.0-litre boxer engine.

Arrival: Q3 of 2023

The 911 Dakar comes with a ride height that has been increased by 50mm more than the 911 Carrera, and Pirelli all terrain tyres to allow it to conquer the dunes. Power for the 911 Dakar stands at 473bhp.

Renault

Renault Megane E-Tech.

PHOTO: Renault

Megane E-Tech

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Renault's new all-electric Megane offers a total of 215bhp with 300Nm of torque, and is offered internationally with either a 40kWh or 60kWh battery, offering a WLTP range of 299km and 470km respectively.

Kangoo E-Tech

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Renault will launch the Kangoo E-Tech all-electric van here, equipped with a 45kWh battery and a WLTP range of 300km. A maximum AC charging speed of 22kW sets the Renault Kangoo apart from most all-electric vehicles available here.

Skoda

Skoda Octavia 1.0.

PHOTO: Skoda

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The Skoda Octavia is expected to get a 1.0-litre variant here in Singapore early in 2023. We are expecting this variant to push out 109bhp and 200Nm.

Subaru

Subaru BRZ.

PHOTO: Subaru

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

The Subaru BRZ sports coupe will arrive here with a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated boxer engine that generates 225bhp and 249Nm of torque. Motor Image Enterprises has previously announced that the car will be available here with a six-speed manual, although a six-speed paddle-shift automatic will also be offered.

Suzuki

Suzuki S-Cross.

PHOTO: Suzuki

S-Cross

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

Powered by a 1.4-litre engine, the Suzuki S-Cross will offer 127bhp and 235Nm of peak torque. A 60:40-split rear seatback and a 430-litre boot are both promised for the SUV. We are expecting the S-Cross to arrive here in the second half of 2023.

Toyota

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

A naturally aspirated 2.4-litre horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine, developing 225bhp and 249Nm will power this GR 86. Both the six-speed manual and six-speed automatic will be offered in Singapore.

A 7.0-inch multi-information display will pair with an 8.0-inch touchscreen multimedia system in the cabin of this sports coupe.

Toyota GR 86.

PHOTO: Toyota

Corolla Cross Hybrid

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

Joining Toyota's SUV lineup between the smaller C-HR and larger RAV4 is the new Corolla Cross Hybrid. The car is set to arrive here with a 2.0-litre engine.

Arrival: Q2 of 2023

Expect the sleek new Toyota Prius to begin plying our roads starting from the second quarter of 2023. The car is set to arrive here with a 1.8-litre hybrid drivetrain, although Sgcarmart understands that the Prius is currently set to be offered here only to fleet and taxi operators.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Golf R.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Golf R

Arrival: Q1 of 2023

315bhp, a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and all-wheel drive mean the Golf R will accelerate to 100km/h from a standstill in just 4.7 seconds.

ID. 4

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

Expect the first all-electric SUV from Volkswagen's ID. family to reach here in the last months of 2023. Based on Volkswagen's MEB architecture, the SUV will offer up a 543-litre boot alongside generous passenger space.

