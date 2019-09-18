I let an AI badly classify what I am according to its neural network (and you can too)

While billionaire techpreneurs like Elon Musk and Bill Gates feel that cutting edge artificial intelligence might herald the end to humanity when left unchecked, it’s important to remember that today’s AI is more dumb than dangerous.

I mean sure, AI has defeated humans in chess, Go, StarCraft II, and Quake III Arena — but it's rubbish when it comes to identifying people. You can see how this plays out with ImageNet Roulette, an AI-driven image classifier that will try (and fail spectacularly) to figure out what kind of person you are. Be it a biographer, a psycholinguist, a dweeb, or a myopic person.

I should know. I got all of those labels.

The brainchild of AI researcher Kate Crawford and artist Trevor Paglen, ImageNet Roulette is a web tool crafted as part of the ongoing Training Humans art exhibition at the Fondazione Prada Osservertario museum in Milan. It’s also a statement on how technical systems can go wrong when neural networks are trained on problematic training data — so much so that ImageNet Roulette can even categorise people as spree killers and first offenders.

PHOTO: ImageNet Roulette analysis / Colossal Photos

Or in the case of a friend who got his selfie analysed, a “rape suspect”. Me, I got off relatively lightly with the AI determining that I was a nerd — which ain’t wrong, really.

An experiment in classification

Both Paglen and Crawford acknowledge that their web tool will result in a number of “problematic, offensive and bizarre” designations, with potentially misogynistic and racist terminology used.

Want to see how an AI trained on ImageNet will classify you? Try ImageNet Roulette, based on ImageNet's Person classes. It's part of the 'Training Humans' exhibition by @trevorpaglen & me - on the history & politics of training sets. Full project out soonhttps://t.co/XWaVxx8DMC pic.twitter.com/paAywgpEo4 — Kate Crawford (@katecrawford) September 16, 2019

According to the creators, the web tool classifies people based on ImageNet, a neural network consisting of over 14 million images scraped from the internet which have been organised into more than 20,000 categories. While it’s mostly used by researchers as an object recognizer, Paglen and Crawford wanted to see what would happen if they trained an AI model exclusively on the network’s “Person” category, of which there are 2,833 sub-categories.

“ImageNet classifies people into a huge range of types including race, nationality, profession, economic status, behaviour, character, and even morality,” noted the creators of ImageNet Roulette.

And as I found out after running a couple of self-portraits on the software, the AI is not the best evaluator when it comes to figuring out who or what you are. So far, it correctly identified me as a “myope”, which is fairly obvious with the glasses. The recognition worked even when uploading screengrabs from videos.

PHOTO: ImageNet Roulette analysis / AsiaOne video screengrab

PHOTO: ImageNet Roulette analysis / BBC News screengrab

Grainy pics won’t work that well, like this photo of me and the missus that was shot on film.

PHOTO: ImageNet Roulette analysis / Natasha Hassan

Other times, the AI completely wonks out and seems to tag any label that’s vaguely associated with anyone who wears glasses. And that includes me identified as a grandmother.

PHOTO: ImageNet Roulette analysis

You can see how other folks are having fun with it on Twitter, where some really hilarious results are getting shared.

Not sure that it is wrong... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ehW6LIY5yF — Vicky Zeamer (@vickyzmr) September 16, 2019

Yeah it's got my number alright pic.twitter.com/9w8TEWCY0D — Conal Tuohy (@conal_tuohy) September 18, 2019

Well that's rather disappointing pic.twitter.com/CCzyr9qnPo — Lorenzo Marini (@zlorine) September 16, 2019

As fun and addictive as it is, what can we learn from all this? "AI classifications of people are rarely made visible to the people being classified," said ImageNet Roulette's creators.

"ImageNet Roulette provides a glimpse into that process — and shows the ways things can go wrong."

It reveals the deep problems with classifying humans - be it race, gender, emotions or characteristics. It's politics all the way down, and there's no simple way to 'debias' it. — Kate Crawford (@katecrawford) September 16, 2019

