WhatsApp to introduce 2-step verification feature for desktop and web versions

As WhatsApp is working on a multi-device feature, it is also planning to introduce a two-step verification feature to protect users.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to bring the two-step verification feature to the desktop and web versions in a future update. A screenshot providede by WABetaInfo shows that the two-step verification feature can be enabled or disabled on the web and desktop version.

Two-step verification is already available on the mobile app version where a personal PIN needs to be entered when registering your phone number with WhatsApp again.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.