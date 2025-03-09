Differences should be source of strength not problems: King Charles

LONDON — Nations' differences should be a source of strength rather than problems, UK's King Charles says in a message to mark annual celebrations for the Commonwealth.

As British Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to smooth tensions between the United States, Europe and Ukraine, the monarch has become an important figure in the diplomacy.

He has offered US President Donald Trump an unprecedented second state visit which and last Sunday met Volodymyr Zelenskiy at his private estate in another show of support for the Ukrainian leader.

In his message to mark Commonwealth Day on Monday, the annual celebration of the voluntary association of 56 nations which he now heads, the 76-year-old king speaks of the importance of nations coming together in extracts released by Buckingham Palace.

"In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth's remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship," Charles says.

"The Commonwealth's ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today."

