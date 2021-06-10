New World Timer watchface shows up at WWDC 21 developer session

Eagle-eyed developers have spotted a new unannounced watch face during a " What's New in UIKit " developer session.

It appears at the 8:48 mark and it shows a new World Timer watchface that wasn't announced nor shown during the keynote yesterday (June 7).

This World Timer watch face shows local time in the centre and it's surrounded by a 24-hour ring and a cities ring. This lets you tell time around the world instantly.

This new “World Timer” watch face is shown at 8:48 in the “What’s New in UIKit” session! pic.twitter.com/OkMBodEc6Z — Duraid Abdul (@duraidabdul) June 8, 2021

It's a sign that clearly shows Apple drawing inspiration from the world of mechanical watches. This world-time configuration was popularised in the late Thirties and early Forties by Louis Cottier who designed the world-time mechanism for Patek Philippe.

It's unclear at this point if Apple plans to release this new watchface with watchOS 8 but I guess we'll know more once more advanced versions of developer betas and the public beta becomes available.